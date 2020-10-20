Fifth Third Bank Selects nCino to Accelerate its Digital Transformation

Leading financial services company will implement the nCino Bank Operating System® to create a more streamlined and modernized digital experience for commercial clients and employees

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has selected the nCino Bank Operating System as a foundational technology platform to help the Bank accelerate its digital transformation, streamline its commercial banking business and provide greater transparency, efficiency and convenience to its employees and clients.



Cincinnati-based Fifth Third is a recognized innovator that continues to evolve its service model to ensure a focus on continuous enhancements, personalization and digitization of client touch points. By adopting the nCino Bank Operating System, Fifth Third is gaining a flexible and agile digital solution that can span business lines and channels and connect employees, clients and third parties on a single platform, eliminating silos to bring new levels of collaboration and transparency to the institution. nCino offers a unified system that provides the functionality necessary to complete mission-critical workflow, enabling client onboarding, loan origination, deposit account opening, and real-time analytics, all while helping to manage regulatory compliance.

“It’s clear that the next two years in banking will look very different than the previous two,” said Jude Schramm, executive vice president and chief information officer at Fifth Third. “As more and more interactions are shifting from physical to digital, we want to ensure we are accelerating our digital transformation to provide our employees and clients with cutting-edge tools and technology. The nCino platform offers capabilities that allow us to innovate faster and serve commercial clients in a more efficient way.”

“The nCino Bank Operating System will offer our employees a more streamlined platform to serve our clients through unique, value-added, and digitally-driven products and services,” added Kevin Lavender, executive vice president and head of commercial banking at Fifth Third. “In today's world, speed, convenience and digital capabilities are paramount, and nCino was the clear provider for our commercial banking business. We believe this relationship will enable us to achieve a world-class infrastructure by combining personalized touchpoints and experiences with the most innovative technology.”

Pierre Naudé, CEO at nCino added, “We are extremely proud to be working with Fifth Third. The progress that has been made to reengineer the Bank’s processes and workflows for the benefit of their employees and clients is a testament to their team and the strength of our relationship. As business clients seek to engage with their financial institutions in new ways, it’s more important than ever to provide personalized service and to be able to do so from anywhere, at any time and on any device. By embracing the nCino platform, Fifth Third has the tools necessary to provide a seamless integration of touch and technology and achieve their mission of wholesale excellence. We are excited to be on this journey with them.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2020, Fifth Third had $203 billion in assets and operated 1,122 full-service banking centers and 2,456 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

