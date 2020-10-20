HR Technology Conference & Exposition® to Spotlight Industry’s Latest Innovations

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhibitors will make this year’s virtual HR Technology Conference & Exposition® the official launchpad for their new solutions. Taking place October 27 – 30, 2020, the world’s leading HR technology event will cover all aspects of the industry, including AI and machine learning, chatbots and blockchain, digital transformation, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement and more. As such, dozens of new products developed to advance the employee experience will be featured in the event’s expo.



The following exhibitors will spotlight their latest solutions during the virtual event:

ALPS Insights

ALPS Ibex helps organizations manage their learning evaluation, analytics and feedback practices. L&D professionals manage the collection of surveys, observations and assessment scores and the distribution of real-time analytics and insights to stakeholders using one product. ALPS launched three new tools—responsive survey engine, survey builder and QR code deployment—to improve ALPS Ibex’s survey creation, deployment and collection capabilities.

Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announces the development of its Pathfinder Candidate Dashboard, which revolutionizes how employees and organizations see possible career paths and progression and closes the gap through development and learning methods. The Pathfinder Candidate Dashboard offers a dynamic reporting experience.

Beekeeper

Beekeeper will launch Forms and Workflows, making it easier than ever for frontline employees to submit digital forms and allow management to automate workflows required to manage forms and make sure the right teams have access to the right information when they need it most. These features are joining the suite of features already developed to help accelerate business processes and improve efficiency for frontline teams.

BetterUp

BetterUp launches Coaching Circles, a group development journey that integrates evidence-based learning, peer coaching, and group discussions led by a BetterUp Coach. Topics are highly relevant for today’s workforce, including resilient leadership, breakthrough feedback, peak performance and inclusive leadership. This new offering can help organizations scale coaching to large populations and increase social connection in a remote workplace.

Betterworks

Betterworks, enterprise software for OKRs/CFRs, engagement and calibration, launches the Betterworks OKR Master Certification. The Betterworks OKR Master Certification Program is the only OKR certification program endorsed by John Doerr, OKR pioneer and author of Measure What Matters: How Google, Bono and the Gates Foundation Rock the World with OKRs. Certification program includes practice, presentation and feedback from peer leaders.

Bridge

With a goal of eliminating Learning and Performance silos, Bridge is proud to release the next iteration of the employee experience: Journeys. Journeys offer the ability to outline a series of steps/activities a user should complete as part of a development experience. This is the newest release in Bridge’s roadmap to seamlessly connect learning + performance into a single, comprehensive development experience.

Bryq

Bias-free hiring platform Bryq launches a new AI-powered tool to help recruiters and HR managers optimize hiring by analyzing job descriptions and predicting the most accurate indicators of future job performance. The new “Profile Predictor” uses AI to create a more efficient hiring process while also boosting Diversity and Inclusion by helping companies focus on the key skills and personality traits required for each job.

Crew

Crew, a digital workplace designed for businesses with frontline operations, is excited to introduce Crew Email at HR Tech 2020. Crew Email generates individual email addresses for every frontline team member, saving the time and headache of cascading information via traditional channels. Crew Email connects Crew to any business system that uses email for employee notifications and bridges the email divide for 100 million frontline workers.

DailyPay

DailyPay, the industry-recognized platform that gives workers access to an on-demand ecosystem, introduced a new revolutionary system, Real Time Payments (RTP), which can instantly remit funds directly to a bank account rather than relying upon the debit card network. This technology further advances DailyPay’s innovative pay experience providing millions of Americans choice and control over their finances.

Dialog Health

Dialog Health announces new functionality for its two-way texting platform: 1) Multi-select filter for automated texting campaigns (e.g., open enrollment, onboarding employees, health and wellness offerings). 2) A reporting feature that provides enhanced list management capability, permitting users to see who received/did not receive a text, who responded/did not respond to a text and how recipients responded — all on a single screen.

Eightfold

Eightfold.ai announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has examined and allowed for issuance of a patent on an invention titled “system, method, and computer program for automatically predicting the job candidates most likely to be hired and successful in a job.” The invention relates to machine learning in human resource applications, specifically to the usage of machine learning, candidate and job profiles to predict performance.

Emplify

Knowing that 70% of employee engagement issues trace back to managers, Emplify is launching personalized coaching for leaders at all levels. Subscription-based coaching offerings include chat-based coaching on-demand, focused skills development coaching and coaching for managers who want to learn how to use engagement data to improve their leadership. By creating exceptional leaders, Emplify is helping organizations build highly engaged teams.

ePerkz

ePerkz, a B2B SaaS platform that automates compassionate, compliant workforce reductions, announces the launch of its Employee Transition Hub. Exiting employees have questions, and the answers are often scattered. Our Employee Transition Hub enables employers to place offboarding information in a single, easy-to-navigate space, minimizing frustrations for employers and employees.

Equifax Workforce Solutions

In October 2020, Equifax Workforce Solutions will make its award-winning I-9 Management service available via e-commerce, specifically with small and midsize businesses in mind. With simple set-up, guided navigation and audit-ready files, Equifax makes it easier for businesses of any size to manage their complex Form I-9 requirements. Employers will be able to purchase and activate the I-9 Management suite entirely online quickly.

Essium

Tuberculosis (TB) testing is an incredibly important yet complicated part of healthcare hiring. From pre-hire screenings to annual symptom checks for previous positives, TB screening can be a lot to manage. Essium is releasing a new feature in its Xenqu Onboarding Platform that dramatically simplifies administration, scheduling and recertification of TB testing. Hire the people you need safely and on time with Xenqu. Onboarding complete.

Explorance

Explorance introduces Blue Machine Learning (BlueML) to support HR leaders in driving analytics from key employee qualitative feedback. BlueML covers more than a hundred specialized HR themes/attributes and contains three models focused on employee learning, experience, and development. Using Explorance’s proprietary algorithms, BlueML applies machine learning to qualitative data to automatically categorize comments and generate recommendations.

iCIMS

iCIMS will announce the launch of its new workplace collaboration solution aimed at helping recruiters and managers accelerate their virtual hiring. Hiring teams will have the ability to automate job approvals, submit referrals, conduct interviews and receive notifications from the iCIMS Talent Cloud directly within their preferred collaboration tools, helping them save time and get more done in their flow of work.

isolved

As the employee journey evolves, isolved introduces a powerful new people-centric vision, platform and brand identity. isolved will showcase its own brand transformation, which significantly expands its HCM platform in line with its vision to enable customers to exceed their goals through transformational employee experience. isolved People Cloud™ is an intelligently connected solution for HR professionals and employees.

MapRecruit

MapRecruit version 2.0 is going live with 6X improved efficiency in AI modules – sourceAI, matchAI, engageAI, qualifyAI – its accurate, high-performing HR solutions. MapRecruit fulfills the need for recruitment digital transformation through its comprehensive, intelligent, end-to-end AI-powered talent acquisition platform to attract, source, match, engage and qualify candidates faster than ever.

Optify

Optify launches its Leadership Coaching Management System (LCMS) to help organizations efficiently manage leadership coaching and development programs. LCMS features 1:1 or group coaching program creation, client/coach matching, a progress dashboard and a curated library of learning resources for personalized micro-learning. Optify scales leadership development to support and measure the impact of strategic organizational initiatives.

OutMatch

OutMatch is launching a new candidate-driven talent selection platform that ties candidate screening, assessments, video interviewing, and artificial intelligence into a single integrated, automated experience. This combination of candidate control and automation drives quality, saves time and money upfront and improves all stages of pre- and post-hire talent acquisition.

PandoLogic

PandoLogic launches its “Diversity Adds Dimension” initiative. PandoIQ will facilitate dedicated campaigns and enable programmatic job distribution to source diverse candidates. The first deployment will provide aggregated reporting on diversity sites by traffic and cost via Cost Per Click. PandoLogic’s phase one goal is to provide a focused approach to attract diverse candidates and provide transparency around the cost to acquire diverse talent.

Paychex

COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation and the future of work. More than ever, it’s critical for businesses to have the right technology to help reduce risk, remain compliant, manage cashflow and engage employees. The latest Paychex Flex® enhancements are designed to meet these evolving needs, including EEO-1 compliance, Real-Time Payments, redesigned Paychex Flex Time, peer reviews and Google Assistant™ and Apple Watch® integrations.

PDS

PDS has announced the latest release of the Vista® suite of products that offers a variety of new features, including our introduction of a Vista Onboarding portal, improvements to Vista Recruiting, HR, Engagement, Benefits, Reporting, Analytics available on your mobile or wherever you need. The Vista Payroll component now offers many improvements that will streamline the payroll processing experience and deliver significant time savings.

People Element

People Element to release the latest version of its employee experience and engagement platform next month, further simplifying the gathering and use of feedback to create action among leaders and managers. In addition to its power, customization, unlimited surveys & dedicated team, users get improved speed and ease of use, plus built-in tools for engagement, continuous listening, diversity & inclusion, well-being, manager effectiveness and more.

PeopleInsight

PeopleInsight launches a comprehensive & standalone edition focused on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Analytics, built for the Chief Diversity Officer. Company co-founder Lynne Russell shared, “Companies serious about DEI have struggled with disparate data and messy spreadsheets. We fix that so you can focus on what’s important – delivering on basic human rights such as equal pay for equal work.”

Salary.com

Salary.com’s JobArchitect simplifies the creation, sharing and approval of accurate job descriptions, ensuring the right people are in the right roles. With the Q3 release, JobArchitect is even better positioned as the central command center for enterprise companies struggling to manage their job content with manual processes. It can manage job content at scale, sharing specific fields and content across the appropriate jobs with one click.

SimplyWork

SimplyWork is announcing integrated skin temperature sensors in our facial recognition non-contact time clocks. The integrated temperature sensor identifies workers whose skin temperature is outside an acceptable range and can prevent the worker from punching in, provide further instruction, send notification to management and log the event for compliance purposes. The temperature sensing time clocks will be available in Q4 2020.

SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is releasing the next iteration of their SmartMessage product - driving efficiency by allowing users to send interview invitations via WhatsApp & SMS within the interview scheduling workflow. SmartMessage is the industry’s only native text recruiting solution within a Talent Acquisition Suite. Users can also centralize all communications across email, SMS and WhatsApp in one Inbox for higher efficiency and stronger collaboration.

Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent releases on-demand interviewing, their latest SmashFlyX CRM enhancement, to help teams strengthen talent qualification pre-apply beyond the resume. Recruiters can prompt one-way audio and video interviews via CRM workflows, like post-virtual events or specific pipelines, then access the interview right from the CRM contact record. And with a conversational UX, it makes video interviewing more approachable for candidates.

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)

UKG Pro Workforce Continuity is the latest innovation in HCM, helping leaders understand the immediate impacts of the crisis on their teams and respond to disruption with humanity and agility. The solution initially comprises three innovations: Workforce Continuity Hub for admins and Personal Impact Form and Safety Check-In for employees. Customers using UKG Pro can start building a more resilient, sustainable and connected workforce today.

Virtualfair

Virtualfair is an online event hiring platform for candidates and employers to connect virtually; it offers an optimized process for interviewing, creating awareness and pipelining candidates. Virtualfair uses Hiretual AI high-speed sourcing features to find qualified talent from a 750M database to help companies reduce time to hire by 50% while increasing candidate interest by 40% with 1-on-1 candidate screening and qualification experience.

XOR

XOR now offers a Virtual Career Fair Designer. Recruiters can build, host and track performance on their own virtual career fairs with ease. From creating branded registration pages to engaging with job applicants through text, chat, call or live video, recruiters have the creative freedom to take their virtual hiring to the next level and connect with talent from anywhere at any time.



Attendees of the HR Technology Conference and Exposition® will have the opportunity to learn about these innovations and more by scheduling meetings with exhibitors through the event platform. To get started or to register for the complimentary virtual conference, visit www.HRTechnologyConference.com.

