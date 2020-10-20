EllaLink establishes open interconnection point in Madrid

Diverse submarine cable connecting Europe and Latin America extends system from Portuguese coast to Madrid.

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink announced today that one of its interconnection points will be located in Madrid, Spain at Interxion: A Digital Realty Company’s data centre campus.



As part of its PoP to PoP strategy, EllaLink will open a point of presence within Interxion’s Madrid data centre campus, which comprises of three facilities in very close proximity to one another, and is the most carrier and content dense location in the Iberian Peninsula. From Madrid, EllaLink’s customers will be directly connected to Brazil in one single optical hop across the Southern Atlantic. The EllaLink network, which is scheduled to go live in spring 2021, will create a diverse data centre to data centre route between Europe and Latin America. EllaLink is being built with state-of-the-art coherent technology, offering 72Tbps capacity over four direct fibre pairs.

EllaLink will have three PoPs hosted in data centre sites in the Iberian Peninsula, connected by its diverse backhaul ring between Lisbon, Madrid and Sines. Onward connectivity to Africa, the Middle East and Asia will be provided via Interxion’s campus in Marseille, enabling greater global access for the Latin American market.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02943d5c-39ff-4982-b991-602c5e60a07c

Diego Mata, Chief Operating Officer of EllaLink commented: “Opening a new data corridor from Europe to Latin America will greatly improve transatlantic diversity, providing a direct route between the two continents. Ensuring our customers can connect easily on a neutral basis to our network is another key part of EllaLink’s strategy. The cable system will be extended from Sines, via Lisbon, over our diverse long-haul network to create open access interconnection points in Madrid. By selecting Interxion Madrid as part of our network we are enabling connection with the 150+ networks and content providers present at their carrier-neutral campus.”

Mike Hollands, Senior Director Market Development at Interxion commented: “The EllaLink subsea cable system provides a new internet highway between Europe and Latin America. Our community of customers will greatly value the diversity it offers from existing routes, together with the faster, more direct connectivity that it will provide to and from Latin America.”

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced optical platform offering secure high capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

The EllaLink System is being built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 72Tbps of capacity over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil. The landing sites in Fortaleza (Brazil) and Sines (Portugal) have been secured and EllaLink is scheduled to be Ready for Service in Q1 2021. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis. Marguerite II, a pan-European equity fund active in the renewables, energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors, is the main shareholder of EllaLink. For more information visit ella.link.

Press contacts EllaLink: info@ella.link



