Liteye Systems Launches the Virtual “Liteye C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Simulator”

Liteye Systems, Numerica and Aegis Technologies Group Out-Pace the Threat of Newly Developed Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)

The Team identified an industry need to enhance the traditional hands-on individual and classroom training currently being provided to operators and service representatives for Liteye’s Anti-UAS Defense System (AUDS) across the world. The Liteye C-UAS Simulator incorporates a high-fidelity virtual environment tied to the actual Liteye AUDS Command, Control (C2) and user Interface. The combination of the virtual environment and the operational C2 Interface provide the most advanced realistic simulation and training system available.

“It’s difficult and cost prohibitive to find realistic, full-mission test and training locations within the United States every time a new threat hits the street,” said Zac Neumayr, VP of Field Operations at Liteye. “Our Simulator allows a trained operator to remain proficient and develop new techniques and procedures to successfully defend personnel and critical infrastructure around the world. Liteye’s AUDS remains one of the most effective systems employed as part of an integrated ground and air defense solution. The addition of the Liteye C-UAS Simulator is another in the long list of tools under development by our team to stay ahead of the current and future threats.”

“The technical designs and performance of small UAS are increasing rapidly as is the propensity for them to be used in a malicious and deadly way,” said Ryan Hurt, VP of Business Development at Liteye. “Having the Liteye C-UAS Simulator as a backstop, we can rapidly evaluate the best tactics, techniques, and procedures to counter new threats by adding the threat profile to the simulation and develop the counter-tactics. With the Simulator, Liteye trained operators have the tools they need to develop C-UAS tactics faster than new threats can be developed.”

Liteye’s AUDS is Combat Proven to disrupt and neutralize UAS engaged in hostile airborne surveillance and potentially malicious activity against critical infrastructure sites. Combining electronic-scanning radar target detection, electro-optical (EO) tracking and classification, and directional radio frequency (RF) inhibition capability, the AUDS smart-sensor and effector package is capable of remotely detecting and tracking small UAS (sUAS), classifying potential threat, and providing the option to disrupt activity.

AEgis is a US defense industry trailblazer in custom Virtual Reality (VR) simulators, providing 360° immersive, high-fidelity virtual environments that transform traditional training into a repeatable, lasting experience that enhances end-user’s operational readiness. AEgis’ expansive collection of simulators includes the VAMPIRE® Suite of Simulations, a fully embedded UAS training simulation with more than 9,000 fielded systems delivered to 7 countries, all Department of Defense (DoD) services, and multiple government agencies.

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a word leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2020 and Inc. 5000 2020 Honoree. https://liteye.com/

The AEgis Technologies Group (AEgis) provides advanced engineering solutions across the space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, electronic warfare & cyber, C4ISR, and intelligence markets. The Company was founded in 1989 and has served its core customer base as a trusted partner for decades focused on solving the Defense and National Security Community's hardest challenges. AEgis is an end-to-end lifecycle partner from R&D, through development, and into operations. We are the trusted provider leading the transformation for tomorrow's multi-modal and multi-domain warfare. https://aegistg.com/

Numerica deploys best-in-class technology solving the nation’s greatest defense challenges in the areas of space, air and missile defense. Founded in 1996 in Fort Collins, Colorado, Numerica is home to the best and brightest research scientists, engineers and business professionals in the competitive national security market. Numerica’s innovative products and services include keeping a close watch on thousands of objects in space, detecting and tracking advanced air and missile threats and deploying new sensor capabilities. Learn more at www.numerica.us.

