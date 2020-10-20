President João Lourenço gets message from Ali Bongo on ECCAS

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 20 - The Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, Monday received a message from the acting president of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Ali Bongo, about the political changes underway in this sub-regional organisation. ,

The bearer of the message, the Gabonese Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pacôme Boubeya, told the press that within the framework of reforms to the ECCAS it was also planned to create the parliament of the organisation, the audit and justice courts.

Ali Bongo, also president of Gabon, said that during the dialogue with the Angolan head of state the financial situation of the organisation and aspects relating to peace and security in the region were also discussed.

"We have conveyed to President João Lourenço the wish of the outgoing leader of the ECCAS, Ali Bongo, to hold a summit next November to witness the organisation's rotating leadership to the Republic of Congo", the Gabonese diplomat stressed.

The meeting also served to formally introduce Ambassador Gilberto Veríssimo as chairperson of the ECCAS Commission to the Angolan state.

The Angolan diplomat Gilberto Veríssimo was confirmed last July as chairperson of the ECCAS Commission during the 17th Summit of Heads of State and Government of that organisation, held by videoconference.

Angola and Gabon have advocated, in a bilateral framework, the prevention and resolution of conflicts by peaceful means, to ensure regional stability.

In addition to Angola and Gabon, Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic (CAR), the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe and Chad are members of this sub-regional bloc.