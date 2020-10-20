Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MobiePay Announces Primary Listing on Bithumb Global on October 21

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiePay, a universal payment and rewards ecosystem that aims to connect fiat and cryptocurrency to the global retail marketplace, has officially announced the listing of MobieCoin (MBX) on Bithumb Global on October 21 at 11:00 (UTC +8). Deposits are now open. The listing will include an MBX/USDT trading pair. 

About MobiePay

MobiePay is being developed as a global platform to allow users to spend or send fiat and digital currency anywhere in the world from their mobile phone. MobiePay is working to bridge the gap between everyday transactions and cryptocurrency with the goal to bring an enterprise experience to the payment space.

More information regarding the Token Generation Event and Bithumb Global listing is available in MobiePay’s official Telegram group. For additional information please post any questions to that forum.

Media Contact

David Motta
press@mobie.io 

Website: https://mobiepay.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/mobiepaycommunity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mobie_pay?lang=en
Medium: https://medium.com/mobiepay
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobiepay/

