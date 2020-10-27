TruVideo releases case study showing a 61% increase in dollars per RO and a 34 pt increase in CSI for Hello Auto Group.
TruVideo has delivered a case study illustrating a 61% increase in dollars per RO and a 34 point increase in CSI over three months for Hello Auto Group.
The customers can hear directly from a technician and can see the problem for themselves. They can see that it is factual, rather than someone selling them something.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruVideo, an automotive video and texting platform, has delivered a case study illustrating a 61% increase in dollars per RO and a 34 point increase in CSI over three months for Hello Auto Group. The success resulted from implementing a suite of TruVideo’s tools including TruService, TruEstimate, Condition Reporting, and TruTeams. TruVideo increased service department transparency and enhanced communication both with customers and within the dealership leading to a positive impact on KPIs in service, in customer satisfaction, and in used car turnaround.
— Hello Auto Service Director, Jason George
TruVideo allows for ease of communication, especially when in-person conversations are tough. With the TruService video and texting platform, Hello Auto service department can directly present repairs to customers via personalized videos. Customers receive videos and estimates right on their smartphones via text. They can ask questions, approve work, and even take advantage of contactless payment through the Mobilepay feature. With TruVideo’s help, Hello Auto enabled additional Covid-19 friendly services like a white glove pickup and drop-off service for cars and customers. Hello Auto’s CSI, previously hovering around 900, jumped to 934 with the assistance of TruVideo’s solutions.
“The biggest component of TruVideo is the communication tool,” says Hello Auto Service Director, Jason George. “The customers can hear directly from a technician and can see the problem for themselves. They can see that it is factual, rather than someone selling them something.”
With increased transparency and clarity, Hello Auto saw a 61% increase in dollars per RO and nearly 60% growth in total service revenue, despite servicing fewer ROs overall. Hours per customer RO grew 57% from .7 hours to 1.1 hours. Condition Reporting backed up the service team with accurate video evidence of vehicle condition upon arrival.
Hello Auto now uses TruVideo for every used car appraisal. This led to a dramatic reduction in turnaround rate for used cars, from 10 to just three days. Using TruVideo and the internal texting platform TruTeams to interface directly with the technicians, the used car manager can review a complete 360 degree view of the condition of every vehicle that arrives on the lot and also approve service requests from anywhere before vehicles have even left the lift.
“Communication is vitally important for businesses to work efficiently and be as productive as possible,” says Joe Shaker, the co-founder of TruVideo. “Mobile and remote options for doing business aren’t just safe, they’re effective. TruVideo’s easy-to-use video and texting platform makes life easier for both dealers and their customers making it a win-win for customer satisfaction and the bottom line.”
To Read The Full Case Study: https://truvideo.com/case-studies/hello-auto-group/
About Hello Auto Group
Hello Auto Group comprises three progressive dealerships: Kia of Valencia and Hello Mazda of Valencia (located in Santa Clarita, California) and Lake Country Toyota (located in Baxter, Minnesota). Placing a high value on relationships, communication is their highest priority. The company has built a business around an information-rich, shopper-driven approach that puts the customer in the driver’s seat. For more information, visit https://www.helloautogroup.com.
About TruVideo
TruVideo is a proprietary video and texting platform that includes: TruService, TruSales, TruEstimates, and TruTeams. TruVideo was created by a dealer principal and has always focused on being the simplest to use video app on the market. TruVideo understands that implementation is key and excels at working with customers to ensure each rollout is successful. TruVideo helps customers to see and understand each dealer’s services and products better than ever before. Therefore, dealers build trust and get to “yes” faster. For more information, visit https://truvideo.com/.
