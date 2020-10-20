Today is Information Overload Day, a Holiday Commemorating a $998 Billion Problem
Join Free Online Event Focused on ‘Lowering the Overload’NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Overload Day, a workplace observance that calls attention to the problem of Information Overload and how it impacts both individuals and organizations, is today, October 20, 2020.
The Information Overload Research Group, or IORG, which is the steward of Information Overload Day, will hold an online event presenting the latest research and solutions in the area.
Information Overload describes an excess of information that results in the loss of ability to make decisions, process information, and prioritize tasks. The problem costs the U.S. economy a minimum of $988 billion per year in lowered productivity and throttled innovation according to researcher Jonathan Spira, who serves as IORG’s vice president of research.
“Companies need to focus on what can be done to lessen Information Overload's impact right now,” said Spira, who created Information Overload Day in 2009.
IORG is hosting a free online event on October 20 to mark the day. The event features a variety of speakers focusing on the theme of “Information Overload in the Post-Covid Workplace.”
The event features speakers from a wide range of perspectives including Edna Pasher, Founding Chair, Israel Smart Cities Institute; Martin Bariff, Associate Professor of Information Management, Illinois Institute of Technology; and Michael Hoffman, CEO, LeanMail.
ABOUT IORG
The Information Overload Research Group was formed in June 2008. It is comprised of industry practitioners, software vendors, researchers, and consultants with the purpose of reducing Information Overload. IORG is dedicated to establishing best practices and finding solutions that a problem that costs businesses hundreds of billions of dollars each year.
