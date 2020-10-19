Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Monolithic Power Systems to Report Third Quarter Results on October 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, today announced plans to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

MPS will report its results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th and host its quarterly conference at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The live event will be held via a Zoom webinar, which can be accessed free of charge at https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/95299537308.

A replay of the event will be available for one year under the Investor Relations website at www.monolithicpower.com two hours after the live event has concluded.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS,and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

 

Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
investors@monolithicpower.com

