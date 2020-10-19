Porsche launches new Panamera models for 2021

Two additional plug-in hybrids with more performance, comfort, and range

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is completing the product line-up for the new Panamera with models that include a flagship with 690 hp and 563 lb.-ft. of torque. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is now the most powerful variant in the completely revamped product line, combining a 563 hp, four-litre twin turbo V8 with a 134 hp electric motor. Its all-electric range has been increased by up to 30 per cent thanks to a new 17.9 kWh battery and optimized driving modes. This also applies to the new Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, where the electric motor is complemented as before by a 325 hp 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6, resulting in a system power output of 455 hp. The Panamera portfolio is rounded off by the 4S, which delivers 443 hp and also benefits from the latest model enhancement in terms of chassis, design, equipment and infotainment.

Hybrid trio with improved electric driving experience

Alongside the recently unveiled new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, which boasts a system power output of 552 hp, Porsche is now offering three Panamera plug-in hybrid models for the first time – each in the three available body variants of sports saloon, Executive (long-wheelbase version) and Sport Turismo. Porsche is therefore systematically extending its E-Performance strategy. At the heart of the drive architecture is the electric motor, which is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and still produces a power output of 134 hp and maximum torque of 295 lb.-ft. Together with the different combustion engines offered, this makes for outstanding driving performance. In combination with its standard Sport Chrono package, and powered by a four-litre V8 twin turbo engine that now delivers 563 hp instead of 550 hp, the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid now completes the sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than its predecessor. It reaches a top speed of 315 km/h, which represents an improvement of 5 km/h. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid takes just 4.4 seconds (-0.2 s) to reach 100 km/h from a standing start on its way to a top speed of up to 280 km/h (+2 km/h).

The gross capacity of the high-voltage battery has been increased from 14.1 to 17.9 kWh, thanks to the use of optimized cells, and the driving modes have been adapted for even more efficient energy usage. The Porsche plug-in hybrid models are preferably charged at home – either via a standard domestic outlet or a power socket. A model-specific charging capacity of up to 7.2 kW is possible with the standard Porsche Mobile Charger. Charging is also possible at public charging points using a Type 1 plug (SAE J1772).

Visually sharpened with even better connectivity

The new Panamera 4S, which is still powered by a 443 hp, 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo engine, achieves the 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds (-0.1 s) with the Sport Chrono package. It has a top speed of 295 km/h (+6 km/h). The 4S benefits from all the optimized features of the latest model update, and is equipped with the previously optional Sport Design front end as standard. This features striking air intake grilles and large side cooling air openings as well as a single-bar front light layout. The newly designed front end of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is differentiated by its dual C-shaped Turbo front light modules as well as its larger side air intakes. The revamped light bar at the rear now runs seamlessly over the luggage compartment lid with an adapted contour. The options available include darkened Exclusive Design tail light modules with dynamic Coming/Leaving Home animation, three new 20- and 21-inch wheels and two new exterior colours (Cherry Metallic and Truffle Brown Metallic).

The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) features higher display resolution and includes additional digital functions and services such as the improved Voice Pilot online voice control, Risk Radar for road sign and hazard information, wireless Apple® CarPlay and many other Connect services.

More performance, more comfort

The chassis and control systems have been tuned for sportiness and comfort in all new Panamera models. In some cases, a completely new control strategy has been implemented. A new generation of steering control system and new tires ensure improved lateral dynamics and greater precision. The flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid comes as standard with all currently available chassis and control systems such as the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) electric roll stabilization system, which includes Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), rear axle steering with Power Steering Plus as well as the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system.

The new Porsche Panamera models are available to order now and will be in dealerships in spring 2021. Canadian pricing for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid start from $117,800. Prices start from $119,600 for the Panamera 4S and from $214,600 for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 20 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

