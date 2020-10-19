DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published October 19, 2020)

How to videos on CWD topics available to hunters Videos about how to use a self-service sampling station to get deer tested for chronic wasting disease, how to quarter a deer, how to cape a trophy deer and how to remove lymph nodes from a deer are available on the CWD videos page of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website. For more information on CWD, sampling station locations, the DNR’s continued efforts to manage the disease and how to help, visit mndnr.gov/cwd.

Online license purchasing reminder Anyone buying a license online from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources — especially licenses with application deadlines — should be aware they may need to give themselves some extra time to verify their name in the electronic licensing system.

The system requires a customer to enter their first and last name identically to what they have in the licensing system. For example, an “Elizabeth” listed in the DNR system would need to enter the full name rather than simply “Beth.” People can buy DNR licenses online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.