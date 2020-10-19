Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,803 in the last 365 days.

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published October 19, 2020)

How to videos on CWD topics available to hunters Videos about how to use a self-service sampling station to get deer tested for chronic wasting disease, how to quarter a deer, how to cape a trophy deer and how to remove lymph nodes from a deer are available on the CWD videos page of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website. For more information on CWD, sampling station locations, the DNR’s continued efforts to manage the disease and how to help, visit mndnr.gov/cwd.

Online license purchasing reminder Anyone buying a license online from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources — especially licenses with application deadlines — should be aware they may need to give themselves some extra time to verify their name in the electronic licensing system.

The system requires a customer to enter their first and last name identically to what they have in the licensing system. For example, an “Elizabeth” listed in the DNR system would need to enter the full name rather than simply “Beth.” People can buy DNR licenses online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.

You just read:

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published October 19, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.