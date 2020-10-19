New day use area, Miner’s Mountain Road now open at Cuyuna Country SRA

Visitors to the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area near Crosby and Ironton can now enjoy a new, accessible day use area at the Miner’s Mountain Overlook.

The day use area now offers 11 paved parking stalls, accessible vault toilet, accessible picnic tables and landscaping.

Miner’s Mountain Road has been paved and offers pull-off areas to allow for vehicle passing, but was not widened because of its steep slopes common on mining stockpiles. Because of this, large vehicles and trailers are not allowed. The stabilized roadway and improved stormwater management system will help prevent erosion to adjacent mountain bike trails.

Miner’s Mountain Road is closed during the winter and becomes part of a snowmobile trail system.

“This popular overlook has been used by local residents and visitors for generations, and the accessibility improvements will help make it a better experience for everyone,” said Jonah Moline, Cuyuna Country SRA manager.

Funding for this $510,000 project came from the Parks and Trails Fund, created after voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in November 2008. The Parks and Trails Fund receives 14.25 percent of the Legacy sales tax revenue that can only be used for parks and trails of regional or statewide significance.

More information about the Cuyuna Country SRA can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources webpage at mndnr.gov/cuyuna.