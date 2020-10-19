For Immediate Release: October 19, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

As part of the FDA’s effort to protect consumers, the agency issued a warning letter jointly with the Federal Trade Commission to For Our Vets LLC dba Patriot Supreme for selling unapproved products with fraudulent COVID-19 claims. The company sells CBD products with misleading claims that the products can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19 in people. There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19. FDA requested that Patriot Supreme immediately stop selling these unapproved and unauthorized products. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.

Testing updates: As of today, 282 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 220 molecular tests, 56 antibody tests, and 6 antigen tests.



