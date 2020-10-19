Copacino Fujikado Announces Rebrand

Seattle-Based Creative Agency Co-Founders Pass the Reins to New Leadership Cadre

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle-based advertising agency Copacino Fujikado announces today that it has rebranded following the recent retirement of co-founders Jim Copacino and Betti Fujikado. The agency’s new website goes live today, outlining its new strategic imperative to dig deeper and continue delivering strong results for its clients. Coinciding with the news, long-term team members Scott Foreman, Mike Hayward, and Tim O’Mara will step into new leadership roles.



Founded in 1998 by Jim and Betti, Copacino Fujikado has a track record of cultivating compelling creative that helps Seattle-based brands reach consumers both locally and nationally. Clients include the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Children's Hospital, Symetra Financial, and Premera Blue Cross, among others beyond the Pacific Northwest. After 22 years at the helm, Jim and Betti cede the reins to Scott Foreman as Chief Executive Officer, Mike Hayward as Executive Creative Director, Partner, and Tim O’Mara as the Director of Strategy and Insights, Partner. The three will oversee the brand refresh while continuing to dig deep and provide a strategic advantage for clients.

“A few things in our business can get solved with an algorithm, but most get solved by ideas. At Copacino Fujikado, we truly enjoy ‘figuring it out’ and meeting the challenge of new, different problems that consumers face,” said Foreman. “I look forward to continued collaboration with this talented team of advertising pros that looks beyond the obvious for our clients, never settling for shortcuts or easy answers.”

In tandem with the rebrand, Copacino Fujikado has unveiled a new, custom-built in-house content studio called FreshCoat Studios. The unit includes an in-house edit suite and audio recording capability, both of which will allow the agency to create integrated content that more efficiently meets client demands across web and social. This development underpins Copacino Fujikado’s hefty investment in research platforms and tools from MRI, Gartner, and Netbase, among others, for an independent agency of its size.

“Over the past five years, we have invested heavily in data, tools, and research with a purpose: to know the pain points, needs, and desires of our audiences so well that it becomes a strategic advantage for our clients,” said O’Mara. “The core of our jobs is to uncover insights at the nexus of brand, audience and culture and turn them into a platform for memorable campaigns that separate our clients from their competitors.”

“At Copacino Fujikado, we see adversity as an opportunity. We pull together, dig deep, find a way to overcome, and make our own luck,” said Hayward. “We’ve seen some of our best work over the past couple of months because we’re fortunate enough to have a team of smart, motivated, creative people across every department who work hard and work together.”

The first work since the brand refresh recently launched for Premera Blue Cross. This campaign marks the latest in a cadence of compelling creative work Copacino Fujikado has developed for its clients since the onset of COVID-19. Most recently, the agency released a campaign for Seattle-based life insurance company Symetra featuring Olympian Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird that premiered at this year’s ESPYs.

About Copacino Fujikado

Copacino Fujikado (CF) is an integrated advertising agency with roots in Seattle, Washington. CF consistently has brought effective, award-winning work to the Pacific Northwest and beyond since 1998. High-profile regional and national clients include Seattle Children’s, Premera Blue Cross, Symetra Financial, Goodwill, and the Seattle Aquarium, among others. CF is a big-idea agency for brands with big ambitions—and by bringing strategic rigor, a relentless spirit, and creative breakthroughs, CF digs deep to help brands grow and exceed their goals.

