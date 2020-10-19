Carriage Services Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2020 third quarter results on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – 9:30 a.m. central time

How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 2488228) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until November 02, 2020, by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 2488228) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 180 funeral homes in 27 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

