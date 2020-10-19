Tribune Publishing Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 4, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its business and financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) on November 4, 2020. The conference call may be accessed via Tribune Publishing’s Investor Relations website at investor.tribpub.com or by dialing 844.494.0195 (508.637.5599 for international callers) and entering conference ID 9449596. A replay of the webcast will also be available for one year on the Tribune Publishing website. To access the replay via telephone, dial 855.859.2056 (404.537.3406 for international callers), and enter conference ID 9449596.



About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing operates local media businesses including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and the Hartford Courant. In addition to award-winning local media businesses, Tribune Publishing operates national and international brands such as Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is the majority owner of the product review website BestReviews. Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Amy Bullis

Tribune Publishing Investor Relations

312.222.2102

abullis@tribpub.com

Media Contact:

Max Reinsdorf

Tribune Publishing Media Relations

847.867.6294

mreinsdorf@tribpub.com

Source: Tribune Publishing Company