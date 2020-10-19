Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,747 in the last 365 days.

SurveyMonkey to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, announced today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 5, 2020. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: SurveyMonkey Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET)   
Live Call: (833) 900-1542 or (236) 712-2281, ID: 4928444
Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering the passcode 4928444#.

About SurveyMonkey 

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
investors@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:
pr@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

SurveyMonkey to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.