SurveyMonkey to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, announced today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 5, 2020. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.



What: SurveyMonkey Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 900-1542 or (236) 712-2281, ID: 4928444

Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering the passcode 4928444#.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

