Albertsons Companies Introduces Contactless Payment to Make Checkout Easy

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today introduced Albertsons Pay, a new zero-touch checkout experience available through its updated just for U loyalty app. Albertsons Pay provides shoppers with a safe, secure, and contact-free way to pay, use discounts, and earn rewards all at the same time.

The new technology is available in all Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star-Market, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, and Carrs.

“Easy, fast and zero-touch checkout. That’s the bottom line with Albertsons Pay,” said Albertsons Cos. EVP and Chief Operations Officer Susan Morris. “Albertsons Pay combines your just for U discounts, rewards, and payments in one incredibly easy contactless transaction.”

How Albertsons Pay works

Albertsons Pay is available to customers through the updated just for U app. Customers can choose one of two new contactless pay options:

Albertsons Direct: A safe and secure way for shoppers to pay through their bank

Albertsons Cash: A stored value account that can be pre-loaded and used across all Albertsons Cos. stores

After setup, customers simply show the QR code in their just for U app at checkout to apply their discounts, earn rewards, and securely pay for their groceries.

This new contactless pay option complements existing NFC-enabled tap-to-pay options with debit and credit cards which is available in all Albertsons Companies stores. In addition, customers will also find a link to Apple Pay and Google Pay within the just for U app for easy access to contactless credit and debit transactions.

Customers can also continue to support local charities through Albertsons Pay’s donation option. The generosity of Albertsons Companies customers continues to be an important source of healthy meals for those in need in local communities. Together, Albertsons Companies and its customers have raised nearly $100 million for community hunger relief in 2020, including more than $44 million generously provided by customers at checkout.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of June 20, 2020, the Company operated 2,252 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach.

