Neuronetics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2020 financial and operating results after market close on Monday, November 2, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.



The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a webcast on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.neuronetics.com. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (877) 472-8990 for United States callers or +1 (629) 228-0778 for international callers and reference confirmation code 1872153, approximately ten minutes prior to start time. The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.



About Neuronetics



Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Our first commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com .



