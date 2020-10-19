Coronavirus - Nigeria: Assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) to improve COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing in Nigeria

World Health Organization (WHO) procures COVID-19 diagnostic testing equipment to improve lab capacity in Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria. Through DFID support, Lagos State labs are now able test up to 2,000 samples daily.
