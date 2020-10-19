DOE Issues Draft Request For Proposal Sections for the Moab Remedial Action Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM) is issuing Draft Request for Proposal (RFP) Sections for the Moab Remedial Action Contract (“Moab RAC”). The Moab Uranium Mill Tailings Remedial Action Project (Moab UMTRA Project) is responsible for remediation of EM’s Moab Site through the Moab RAC.

A draft of Section C was released with the Moab RAC Request For Information (RFI) on November 4, 2019. Since then, the Acquisition Plan has been approved and DOE is issuing Draft RFP Sections B, C, K, L, and M in order to update industry on the latest Section C (including the expansion of scope to Site closure), to seek any feedback on the draft evaluation factors, and to seek any feedback on the requirements. This will also provide industry additional time to review these important sections, prior to the release of the Moab RAC Final RFP.

DOE is not requesting proposals at this time and interested parties shall not submit proposals in response to the Draft RFP. DOE will not evaluate any proposals received in response to the Draft RFP. Proposals shall be submitted only in response to the Final RFP. Feedback on the Draft RFP is due to the Contracting Officer by November 2, 2020.

EM’s Draft RFP seeks industry input on soliciting strategies for closure of these sites. It is DOE’s expectation and a fundamental premise of EM’s End State Contracting Model (ESCM) that DOE will partner with the contractor and openly negotiate the awardee’s strategy after award. The goal of using this partnering model for the Moab RAC is to achieve Moab UMTRA Project completion at the best value with one prime contractor under multiple task orders.

EM is pursuing a streamlined selection process of the ESCM for this procurement, which focuses on the most discriminating evaluation elements of management approach, key personnel, past performance, and cost to support a qualifications-based selection of the offer that represents the best value to the government. The streamlined ESCM also shifts focus onto post-award partnering to determine the most appropriate requirements and technical approach to achieve the greatest amount of cleanup progress.

Additional information is available at the EMCBC website: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/MoabRAC/