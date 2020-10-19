Dr. Munavvar Izhar Discusses the Implications of Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) a.k.a. Diabetic Nephropathy for Patients
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetic Nephropathy is one of the most common and serious complications of Diabetes Mellitus and can lead to kidney failure needing Dialysis, and Transplant greatly impacting the quality of life of patients, families, and community at large. The burden of kidney disease, Dialysis, and Transplant has huge implications on the health and the health budget of the nation.
Diabetes is one of the most common chronic medical conditions not only in the United States but the world over. In some countries, it is almost an epidemic proportion. Therefore, it is important for everyone to understand the disease and its eventual inherent complications. Dr. Munavvar Izhar is here to review what diabetic nephropathy is and how it impacts individuals and families.
Dr. Munavvar Izhar Discusses: What Is Diabetic Nephropathy?
Diabetic Nephropathy is one of the serious complications that can develop in patients with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Diabetes over many years affects the blood vessels in the entire body thereby predisposing a patient to strokes and brain damage, Heart attacks and Heart disease, Blindness, and Retinal disease. It also causes Diabetic Nephropathy and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) which can be with or without renal insufficiency leading to the need for Dialysis or Transplantation. It also causes Erectile Dysfunction and Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) which can lead to gangrene and amputations. Furthermore, according to Dr. Munavvar Izhar, these complications and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) can be treated, delayed, or prevented.
When someone suffers from diabetic nephropathy, this impacts the ability of the kidneys to perform their usual task optimally. It is the job of the kidneys to remove waste products in the body and excrete them in the urine. If someone develops diabetic nephropathy, this condition in most cases will slowly damage the kidneys over an extended period of time (over the course of years). According to Dr. Munavvar Izhar, eventually, this could lead to kidney failure, which is also called End-stage kidney disease or End-stage Renal disease (ESKD or ESRD). Treating Diabetes optimally, Delaying or Preventing the complications of Diabetes will significantly reduce the burden of Diabetic Nephropathy, DKD, and thereby the need for Dialysis or Transplantation.
Dr. Munavvar Izhar Discusses: the Symptoms of Diabetic Nephropathy
According to Dr. Munavvar Izhar, the sooner this condition is diagnosed, the faster it can be treated. Therefore, it is important for everyone to understand some of the most common signs and symptoms of diabetic nephropathy. These include:
- Blood pressure that is challenging to control in a diabetic patient.
- The presence of protein in the urine, which could make the urine appear foamy.
- Swelling that is located around the eyes, hands, feet, and ankles.
- Fatigue and trouble focusing on work or at school.
- Increased urinary frequency.
- Issues related to nausea, vomiting, and a reduced appetite.
- Shortness of breath.
- Black veil or flashing light appearing in the eyes or marked decline in the vision of a diabetic patient.
According to Dr. Munavvar Izhar, all of these could be possible signs of diabetic nephropathy. It is important to rely on a trained medical professional who can diagnose the condition quickly. Dr. Izhar’s recommendation is to follow up with a primary care doctor and to get an “Early” referral to a nephrologist as soon as possible. Dr. Munavvar Izhar heavily emphasizes early referral to a nephrologist as it has tremendous health care implications for the patient and also the cost of care involved later on. Statistics reveal that on a national and global scale it has a tremendous impact on the health outcomes of patients.
Dr. Munavvar Izhar Discusses: The Prevention of Diabetic Nephropathy
Diabetic nephropathy is one of the most serious complications of diabetes. The good news is that there are ways to prevent diabetic nephropathy. The most important preventative measure when it comes to diabetic nephropathy involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Dr. Munavvar Izhar knows that this can be difficult; however, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can also be lifesaving for individuals with diabetes. This means that everyone with diabetes needs to make sure that they eat mindfully, consciously, healthily, and do physical activity on a regular basis. Dr. Munavvar Izhar has a blog that involves Mindful and Conscious living, Nutrition & Dietetic Fitness, and Physical Fitness (https://drmunavvarizhar.medium.com/). Dr. Izhar has helped numerous patients with education in diet and Nutrition and not only helps them lose excess weight but to keep it off for numerous years thereby offering a healthy lifestyle bereft of medications. With the right plan in place from Dr. Munavvar Izhar, this serious complication of diabetes (DKD) can be prevented through maintenance of optimum weight, eating right, physical fitness, and Mindful/Conscious living in addition to drugs if needed.
