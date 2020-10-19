Synapse XT Review: Safe Natural Tinnitus Relief Ingredients?

/EIN News/ -- Boise, ID, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synapse XT is a natural tinnitus relief supplement that increases the health of the brain as it nourishes the user’s hearing as well. This anti-tinnitus supplement can only be found online, though it combines multiple ingredients that are known for their use as antioxidants and immunity boosters.

Made available exclusively online only at the official website of SynapseXT.com, the Synapse XT tinnitus supplement bills itself as a simple solution and natural method to relieve ear ringing based on a top US doctor's recommendations to start eliminating all of the hissing, buzzing and whooshing sounds that don't allow those who suffer from this daunting condition to regain silence and peace of mind.

But will Synapse XT really allow users to have a supreme mind again? Do the Synapse XT ingredients have enough spark to really supercharge the brain and hearing faculties naturally? Let's review the eight ingredients Synapse XT includes in the tinnitus relief supplement to see if the powerful mix of herbal plant-based extracts and superfood nutrients can benefit the vital hearing, focus and memory capacities of the mind without any harsh side effects.

What is Synapse XT?

Synapse XT is a new formula that addresses the unfortunate health condition commonly known as tinnitus, or ringing in the ears. By now, there is no secret as to what tinnitus side effects or hearing loss consequences can have on one's brain and ultimately lifestyle.

Almost every person in the world knows the secrets to lasting weight loss – proper nutrition. However, the answer is a little more complicated for the brain and mental faculties. While the world is busy looking for fast-acting solutions for the extra pounds along their waistline, there are still many ways that the brain isn’t getting the nourishment that it needs daily. While there are many cognitive boosting nootropics on the market that focus on peak performance, Synapse XT stands out and takes a different approach because it is focused on lowering the inflammation found inside the brain by addressing the neuroprotective potential of phytochemicals found inside this trendy ringing in the ears relief supplement.

Synapse XT focuses all of its effort on creating a healthier climate and environment for the brain, rather than just boosting concentration or increasing energy levels. The brain needs certain nutrients to promote the healthy reception of the neurotransmitters throughout the day, and many of these ingredients flush out the toxins that can cause new damage. By taking this remedy, the creators also state that users will improve their hearing, which is directly associated with certain connections in the brain.

To understand the way that users will benefit, knowing how and why it works is a necessity. There is no denying that for any natural nutritional supplement to actually produce the advertised benefits that it must pack a powerful punch of potent ingredients that can warrant safe and effective relief when it matters most.

Synapse XT Ingredients: How It Works

While there isn’t an abundance of information available on the official Synapse XT website, consumers will find that the benefits are the result of the right combination of healthy ingredients.What is also nice is that the Synapse XT supplement facts nutrition label is easily accessible for all to see as the company believes in full transparency and does not hide behind a proprietary blend.

The ingredients include:

Hibiscus at a dose of 350mg

Hawthorn berry at a dose of 200mg

Garlic at a dose of 200mg

Green tea

Juniper berries

Vitamin C

magnesium and potassium at 200mg each

B vitamins (vitamin B6 1.7mg, folate at 800mcg and riboflavin 1.2mg)

Let’s take a moment to unravel what the ingredients do.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus is often used as a tea, thanks to the tart sweetness and the plethora of antioxidants. This plant is most frequently used for individuals to soothe high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels, but the proof behind these applications is minimal. The creators state that this ingredient is used as a way to calm the nervous system, which is backed up by several studies (including this one).

Hawthorn Berry

The creators behind Synapse XT state that, in order to get the support for the nervous system, hibiscus must be combined with hawthorn berry. Like hibiscus, hawthorn berry is rich in antioxidants, and it also lowers blood pressure. Some research has linked it to the reduction in inflammation, improved digestion, and less anxiety. As effective as this formula is, it is possible that users will need to take any supplement with hawthorn berry (like Synapse XT) for up to 12 weeks before they see a change. For more details, visit WebMD here.

Garlic

Garlic has been used as a medicinal plant for centuries, offering a substantial amount of nutrients without packing the body with calories. With a high enough concentration, users reduce their risk of illness and can ease their blood pressure, though the latter benefit seems to be consistent among these ingredients. Some research shows that garlic can reduce the individual’s risk of developing heart disease, which may be the result of decreased cholesterol levels and reduced blood pressure. To learn more about the limits of garlic consumption and other ways it can help, visit here.

Green Tea

Green tea offers many benefits to users, even when it isn’t combined with another ingredient. The high level of antioxidants is consistent with the other ingredients in the list, linking it to greater success in weight loss and improved immunity. According to some studies, the use of green tea can help with multiple chronic diseases.

Juniper Berries

Juniper berries have a high content of several flavonoids, which include rutin and luteolin. These flavonoids have the potential to work just like antioxidants as they reduce inflammation and eliminate the buildup of toxins that could wreck most parts of the body.

When consumed on their own, juniper berries can be overwhelming for the digestive system, causing diarrhea or even an upset stomach (here). However, in a concentrated amount in a supplement like Synapse XT, these side effects may be less likely.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a requirement of the body for many functions and tissues. It supports everything from the immune system to the healing and maintenance of cartilage and teeth, so why wouldn’t it be in a brain health supplement?

This antioxidant is essential to the brain, regulating the production of dopamine and other catecholamines. Basically, vitamin C helps users to maintain a positive mood, according to this.

B Vitamins

B vitamins are a collection of multiple vitamins that primarily focus on giving the individual the energy that the body needs for different processes. The use of these vitamins has been linked to lowering the user’s risk of developing age-related brain conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. A study from Harvard Health states that these vitamins provide the body with energy that is needed to create new brain cells.

Where To Buy Synapse XT?

Buying Synapse XT

Users that are interested in the way that Synapse XT can support their health have an opportunity to purchase it on the official website in one of the following packages.

One bottle for $69.00 (shipping not included)

Three bottles for $177 (free shipping)

Six bottles for $294 (free shipping)

If the user doesn’t experience the changes that they expected, the company will allow users to get a refund within 60 days of the date that they placed the order. However, before sending the product back, users will need to get a return authorization number from customer service.

Is Synapse XT a Scam or Legit Tinnitus Supplement?

Most Synapse XT reviews online are about as vanilla tasting as it gets. With standard rehashed details that require no research or due diligence to piece together, there is a grave concern floating around the Internet in regards to the legitimacy of Synapse XT and whether or not this is a scam supplement. There are two key pieces to determining whether or not Synapse XT tinnitus relief supplement is a scam or not. The first, and most critical piece, is determining the actual effectiveness of SynapseXT in regards to if it will actually produce the desired outcome and results advertised by the manufacturer. The second, which should be straight forward, but given the heightened popularity of the ringing in the ears relief formula, needs to be properly put out in the open to avoid falling into a purchasing trap.

Without being too obvious, the answer to the question of if Synapse XT supplementation will help relieve the brain of inflammation and reduce the ringing, whooshing, buzzing and hissing sounds that plaque tinnitus sufferers will likely come down to a case by case, user by user summary. While Synapse XT is formulated for both men and women of all ages, it is important to note that everyone will experience and see different results and outcomes from this natural formula. The ingredients are potent and powerful and contain ample amounts of each plant-based superfood extract to be effective, but there is only one true way to know how it will work for you and that is by simply buying and trying it out for yourself. Which leads into point number two about not being scammed by Synapse XT. And that is to ensure you are buying Synapse XT directly from the official website at SynapseXT.com only. This gives customers the best pricing with the biggest discounts available, but it also will ensure users are getting the authentic Synapse XT pills that have been thoroughly tested and examined for purity, potency and quality. It will also allow every order to be protected by the company's rock solid 60-day refund policy window. This dramatically lowers the Synapse XT scam threat because every order is protected for consumers and validates the real product will be sent out upon ordering online. To date, any Synapse XT Amazon listing should be considered fraudulent as the brand is very adamant that it is only offered and sold through the official website. For any other questions, users can reach out to the creators of Synapse XT by sending an email to support@synapsext.com.

Final Verdict

Synapse XT is meant for consumers that want to improve their brain health and hearing capabilities naturally. There are 8 antioxidant-rich ingredients found in the one of a kind unique Synapse XT supplement designed to help users overcome tinnitus and improve hearing health by enhancing the cellular communication in the brain. By lowering brain inflammation and improving auditory nerve health, Synapse XT is quickly becoming the go-to supplement for natural ringing in the ear relief help and assistance due to age-related health conditions.

Having this high content of antioxidants is beneficial for anyone, purging the buildup of toxins and free radicals throughout the digestive system and immune system as well. The Synapse XT ingredients for tinnitus are side effect free and are supplied in sufficient amounts capable of giving the brain and body additional defensive protection against the damage of free radicals and unhealthy lifestyle habits. No matter who you are or the health condition currently in, everyone deserves peace of mind and the ability to regain silence once again.

Given all of the facts about Synapse XT supplementation for anti-tinnitus solution and advanced ringing in the ears relief support, and the risk-free nature of getting to try the formula for a full two months or your money back, buying Synapse XT is a wise decision to try if you suffer from any of these dreaded side effects of tinnitus and the all but annoying buzzing, hissing and whooshing sounds that seemingly come out of nowhere. It does not take very long online to quickly research why adding Hawthorn Berry, Hibiscus, Garlic and specific B-Vitamins, along with Green Tea, Rosemary, Juniper Berries and Vitamin C to your daily health and wellness regimen is a smart choice to make today.

Act now and take full advantage of the Synapse XT supplement today by ordering directly from the official website at SynapseXT.com.

