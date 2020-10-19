Sombudha Adhikari Talks COVID-19: How Far Are We From A Vaccine?
What Sombudha Adhikari Wants You To Know About Coronavirus Vaccine DevelopmentWHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus has changed the world, and many people are anxious to know when a coronavirus vaccine will be available. Sombudha Adhikari, an expert in the biomechanics of COVID-19 vaccine development, is sharing the latest in coronavirus vaccine research.
According to Sombudha Adhikari, a coronavirus vaccine would work by introducing a weakened version of the coronavirus into the bloodstream. Then, the body would be forced to develop antibodies to the coronavirus. This would work to make the body much less likely to develop COVID-19 when exposed to the virus in day to day life.
More than 100 possible vaccines are currently under development across the world, according to Sombudha Adhikari. Even after a vaccine is proven to be effective, it's vital that the vaccine undergoes rigorous testing. Sombudha Adhikari says that this can take up to 18 months after the vaccine development is complete.
According to Sombudha Adhikari, vaccines typically take more than a decade to become ready for public use, due to rigorous, in-depth studies that need to be done to ensure that the vaccine is safe. Due to the pandemic, healthcare organizations are speeding up the process as much as the can. Sombudha Adhikari says that when a vaccine is ready, the public will be able to trust that it has been through all of the necessary testing processes to ensure it's safety.
Since COVID-19 only came to light in late 2019, researchers are still working hard to learn all that the can about the virus. Many scientists are using the information we know about Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) to gain insight into the creation of a coronavirus vaccine. According to Sombudha Adhikari, these illnesses are coronaviruses similar to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Some of the vaccines that are currently being developed use mRNA, which instructs cells to make the protein that allows the coronavirus to enter human cells. This can force the cells to act as if they've already been infected, providing some immunity against the virus, according to Sombudha Adhikari. Other vaccines currently under development use DNA to trigger the body's immune response to a weakened version of the coronavirus.
Sombudha Adhikari says that it's possible that the coronavirus may be seasonal, much like the flu. While it may take some time to fully develop an effective coronavirus vaccine, the vaccine will prove to be incredibly valuable if COVID-19 comes and goes in waves. The downtime between cycles of the virus can allow time for people to get vaccinated and build immunity.
