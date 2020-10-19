Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Media Advisory: Armored Things’ Jaclyn Smith Part of Panel Discussion on Stadium Reopen Strategies

Joins executives from Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Cavaliers, LAFC, and University of Tennessee Knoxville to discuss COVID plans

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things vice president Jaclyn Smith will participate in a panel discussion on stadium and campus reopen strategies with executives from NFL, NBA and MSL teams as well as an NCAA school. The webinar presentation, hosted by the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) will take place on Tuesday, October 21 at 1:00 pm ET.

Webinar Details:

Welcome Back Fans and Students: COVID Attack Plans

Are you ready to put fans in seats safely? Hear from stadium and venue operators on the front lines of COVID response and reopen teams about how they are executing on phased strategies and which investments make sense now. Join this informal and lively discussion to learn how leading professional sports teams and college campuses are rebuilding trust and reopening with confidence. You'll leave with practical advice and best practices for welcoming visitors back to your venue.

Speakers:

  • Mike Conley - SVP, Chief Information Officer, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Christian Lau - Chief Technology Officer, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)
  • Joel Reeves - Associate Vice Chancellor, Chief Information Officer, University of Tennessee
  • Andrew Shannon - Director of Emerging Technology, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Jaclyn Smith - Vice President of Sales, Armored Things

About Armored Things
Armored Things provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for crowd intelligence. By combining data from existing security and IT systems with predictive analytics, we provide facilities management teams with a real-time visual representation of people and flow within any campus or venue space. Easy-to-use dashboards equip clients to anticipate changes and inform decisions to improve service, operations, staffing and security. Since our founding in 2016, Armored Things has built a team of security and technology experts to deliver world-class solutions to stadiums, corporations, and campuses around the country. As a team, we're pushing technology towards a safer future. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/.

Press Contact:
Tim Walsh - for Armored Things
timw@walshgroupmarketing.com
617.512.1641

