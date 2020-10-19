End Citizens United and Let America Vote: Q3: No Corporate PAC Candidates on Track to be Most Successful House Fundraisers of 2020 Cycle

In Q3, 8 out of the top 10 Frontline fundraisers are rejecting corporate PAC money. 9 No Corporate PAC Frontline members have raised over $6 million while only 2 Frontliners accepting corporate PAC money raised over $6 million for the 2020 cycle.

With two weeks until Election Day, third quarter filings show that No Corporate PAC House candidates are on track to be the most successful House fundraisers of the 2020 election cycle. In Q3, FEC filings show that candidates refusing corporate PAC money outraised candidates accepting corporate PAC contributions by an average of $444,600. This is the seventh consecutive quarter of the 2020 cycle where DCCC Frontline Members rejecting corporate PAC contributions outraised Frontline Members who accept them. No Corporate PAC Frontline Members have outraised Frontline Members who accept corporate PAC contributions by an average of almost $1 million ($961,500) for the 2020 cycle overall.

Eight of the ten highest raising Frontliners reject corporate PAC money. Seven No Corporate PAC Frontline members raised over $2 million for the third fundraising quarter while only one Frontine member accepting corporate PAC contributions raised over $2 million.

Q3 Averages:

Frontline Members who reject corporate PAC money: $1,705,600

$1,705,600 Frontline Members who don’t refuse corporate PAC money: $1,260,900

$1,260,900 Difference of: $444,600

Q3 totals for House Frontline Members who reject corporate PAC money:

Rep. Colin Allred (TX-32): $1,258,900

$1,258,900 Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03): $1,525,700

$1,525,700 Rep. Anthony Brindisi (NY-22): $1,500,400

$1,500,400 Rep. Gil Cisneros (CA-39): $871,500

$871,500 Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21): $1,637,000

$1,637,000 Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06): $764,700

$764,700 Rep. Joe Cunningham (SC-01): $1,797,300

$1,797,300 Rep. Antonio Delgado (NY-19): $1,267,400

$1,267,400 Rep. Jared Golden (ME-02): $1,861,400

$1,861,400 Rep. Josh Harder (CA-10): $1,360,000

$1,360,000 Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-05): $1,470,500

$1,470,500 Rep. Andy Kim (NJ-03): $2,070,400

$2,070,400 Rep. Conor Lamb (PA-17): $1,224,300

$1,224,300 Rep. Mike Levin (CA-49): $618,400

$618,400 Rep. Elaine Luria (VA-02): $1,847,300

$1,847,300 Rep. Tom Malinowski (NJ-07): $1,709,200

$1,709,200 Rep. Lucy McBath (GA-06): $2,191,800

$2,191,800 Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01): $713,800

$713,800 Rep. Katie Porter (CA-45): $5,224,400

$5,224,400 Rep. Max Rose (NY-11): $2,072,600

$2,072,600 Rep. Harley Rouda (CA-48): $1,435,700

$1,435,700 Rep. Kim Schrier (WA-08): $1,612,100

$1,612,100 Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08): $2,272,800

$2,272,800 Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA-07): $2,449,100

$2,449,100 Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (NM-02): $2,442,400

$2,442,400 Rep. Susan Wild (PA-07): $1,145,500

“No Corporate PAC candidates have consistently fired up the grassroots throughout the cycle. They’ve proven that you do not need to take corporate PAC money to compete. And this quarter’s impressive fundraising hauls show voters continue to be energized by their leadership and commitment to making government work for the people,” said End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller. “These reformers have stood up to Big Pharma to lower the cost of prescription drugs, protected middle class families against Big Banks, and fought to provide quality, affordable healthcare. They’re changing the rigged system, and the grassroots are joining them in the fight.”

End Citizens United (ECU) and Let America Vote (LAV) merged in January to combat the two biggest challenges facing our democracy: Big Money and voter suppression. ECU is dedicated to getting Big Money out of politics and fixing the rigged system in Washington so that the government works for all Americans. LAV is building a grassroots effort to fight back against voter suppression and protect every American’s right to vote.

ECU and LAV is an entirely grassroots-funded organization that works to end our rigged political system by electing reform champions, passing meaningful legislative reforms, and elevating these issues in the national conversation. ECU has more than four million members nationwide. In 2018, over 1,000 LAV grassroots volunteers knocked on over 340,000 doors, made 112,000 calls, and sent 341,000 texts to help elect 100 pro-democracy leaders.

