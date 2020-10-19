Understanding COVID-19’s impact on Coronary Stents Market expected to Grow faster with key winning strategies
Emerging stent technologies in the coronary stent field aim to cater to the unmet needs associated with coronary stents.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coronary stents market garnered $4.80 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9 billion in 2022, thereby growing at a significant CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2022.
The major companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic plc., Microport Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., and Stentys SA.
The report elaborately analyzes the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global coronary stents market. The emergence of a newer trend in the field of coronary stents improved clinical outcomes with stenting, the rise in prevalence of coronary heart disease, and improved insurance and reimbursement are the factors that drive the growth of the market.
However, the availability of alternative treatment methods for coronary heart disease, the high cost of treatment associated with stent implants, and stringent approval process for stents hinder the growth of the industry. Conversely, huge market opportunities in developing countries create growth opportunities for the market.
The market study is an in-depth analysis of the coronary stents market. It enables interested business owners and individuals to understand the entire market with the help of critical industry insights. It offers an overview of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting the industry. It discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail in the industry. Information about the key players operating in the market is also discussed.
The report emphasizes on the various segments of the global coronary stents market. The market is segmented into the product, biomaterial, end user, and geography. Based on the product, the market is divided into a drug-eluting stent, a bare-metal stent. The biomaterial segment is classified into metallic, polymeric biomaterial, and natural biomaterial. The metallic section is further bifurcated into cobalt chromium (CoCr), platinum chromium (Pt-Cr), stainless steel, and nickel titanium. The report splits the end user segment into the hospital & clinic and ambulatory surgical centers.
The geographical analysis of the market covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The regions under North America are U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe covers regions such as Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe. The market study for Asia-Pacific includes Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, and the rest of the region. LAMEA covers Brazil, Turkey, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Colombia, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA.
