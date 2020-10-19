Horizon Media Study Finds That People Want a Break From Politics Seeping Into Every Aspect of Their Lives

Brands Must Tread Carefully Joining the Conversation With Consumers During Stressful Pandemic Election

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media today announced the findings of its latest WHY Group election study that finds, more than anything else, people want a break from politics seeping into every part of their lives and the products they use (92% of Republicans and 83% of Democrats).

After surveying almost 900 people via their proprietary Finger on the Pulse community, and analyzing publicly available online conversation data, Horizon Media perhaps not surprisingly found that Republicans and Democrats seem on opposite sides of almost every issue surrounding the safety and security of voting in the election. In-person voting is viewed as moderately risky by all, but Democrats are roughly twice as likely to be concerned (62% vs. 34% Republicans). There are clear differences around mail-in voter fraud (84% of Republicans concerned vs. 53% Democrats), and on the issue of ballots arriving in time to be counted (75% vs. 59% Democrats) when compared to their Democratic counterparts.

However, there is one issue that both sides can agree on; the majority of people are looking for a respite from it all. The strain of the election season, on top of COVID-19, has people wanting brands to stay out of the political fray, with 92% of Republicans and 83% of Democrats saying they just want to use a brand’s product without it becoming a political stance.

A brand’s stance will impact people’s opinions, but 8 in 10 people are not actively seeking out information about where a brand stands on certain issues. They are divided on brand involvement, they feel that brands often lack credibility when they step into political issues and that people just need a break. Just as many people agree that brands play an important role in impacting political and cultural issues (45%) as those who disagree with the sentiment (40%) (via Morning Consult, Oct. 2020). Horizon’s study shows brands that join the political conversation can sometimes seem disingenuous and can be perceived as voicing a point of view to “look good” rather than it’s what the brand truly believes—86% of Republicans and 83% of Democrats feel this way.

Brands have the challenging task of navigating this tense political climate and its many polarizing issues, especially when you consider that, no matter who wins in November, over 60% of voters on average say they will not change any behaviors when it comes to category engagement. The most stability appears to be in everyday life essentials where there is little difference in political affiliation in areas such as one’s health and wellness (76% voting Trump, 75% voting Biden), fast food purchases (67% Trump, 64% Biden), alcohol purchases (66% Trump, 65% Biden), entertainment (65% Trump, 67% Biden), insurance (65% Trump, 64% Biden), and charitable giving (63% Trump, 62% Biden).

With everyone, regardless of party affiliation, looking towards normalcy and self-care leading up to and after the election, brands have an opportunity to provide a sense of security and emotional relief by tapping into areas of simple pleasures, self-care and connection. Giving people the cathartic relief they are looking for is a welcomed reward from brands.

Echoing the need for emotional relief, the areas where people gave companies the most permission to participate this election seasons, were those simple but meaningful ways where brands could simply help make voting easier for people. Companies giving people paid time off to vote garnered positive opinions of the brand, 79% of Republicans versus 95% of Democrats. Companies creating ad campaigns encouraging voter registration saw positive sentiment among 76% Republicans and 92% of Democrats. Companies helping employees to pay for transportation to the polls saw positive opinions of the brand among 75% Republicans and 92% Democrats. And companies sharing simple and non-partisan voter registration information received positive opinions of the brand from 67% of Republicans and 87% of Democrats.

Please remember to vote.

