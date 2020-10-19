ReputationUP: Online Reputation is the Key to Success for 97% of Businesses

Online Reputation is the key to success for 97% of businesses

CASTELLON DE LA PLANA, SPAIN, October 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the analysis of the ReputationUP Study Center, 97% of entrepreneurs say that the online reputation management is the asset for their companies in 2020.Faced with the impact of the Internet on our habits and choices, the proliferation of fake news and the scourge of cyberattacks, the implementation of reputation growth strategies becomes vital.This is shown by the surveys conducted by the Center for Study ReputationUP which deals with e-reputation.The analysis reveals that "45% of adults who googled a potential business partner in 2019 found something online that made them choose not to do business with that partner."Another surprising data: 70% of consumers admit that the decision to buy products or services essentially depends on the opinions found online.A couple of figures that cause concern and not only encourage economic operators to watch their rear, but rather to observe with particular attention the reality and the sentiment perceived by the public, beyond the screen."The quality of your life is given by the quality of your reputation. And as in real life, each of us has an online identity that influences the quality of our human interactions," said Andrea Baggio, co-founder of ReputationUP.ReputationUP is a multinational company located in Europe, North America and South America. It is specialized in Online Reputation management and supports global and local companies in order to prevent, manage and resolve any kind of Reputation Crisis.