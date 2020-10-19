Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Shareholders with $250,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 27, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy Corporation (“Peabody” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTU): common stock between April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Peabody investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/peabody-energy-corporation/ . You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Peabody is the largest coal mining company in the world with 23 coal mines organized into six business segments. Its largest segment is the Australian Metallurgical Mining segment, which accounted for 23.1% of Peabody’s revenue in 2016. Peabody’s most profitable operation is the North Goonyella mine, which is within the Australian Metallurgical Mining segment, and in 2017, the mine generated 20% of the Company’s total operating profit.

On September 28, 2018, Peabody announced that it did “not expect any production from North Goonyella in the fourth quarter of 2018” due to a fire occurring within the mine.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.54, or over 13%, to close at $35.64 per share on September 28, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 6, 2019, Peabody reported disappointing financial results for fourth quarter 2018 due to remediation costs and lack of production at the North Goonyella mine. The Company also announced that production would not resume at the mine until the “early months of 2020.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.80, or 11%, to close at $32.05 per share on February 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on October 29, 2019, Peabody disclosed that operations at the North Goonyella mine would not resume for three or more years due to local regulators’ strict restrictions.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.56, or 22%, to close at $12.48 per share on October 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (2) the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures; (3) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown; (4) the Company’s low-cost plan to restart operations at the North Goonyella mine posed unreasonable safety and environmental risks; (5) the Australian body responsible for ensuring acceptable health and safety standards, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate (“QMI”), would likely mandate a safer, cost-prohibitive approach; (7) as a result, there would be major delays in reopening the North Goonyella mine and restarting coal production; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 27, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.