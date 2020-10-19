Industrial Alcohol Market to Hit USD 241.42 Billion by 2027; Increasing Adoption of Ethanol in Transportation Sector to Stimulate Growth, States Fortune Business Insights™

Top players covered in the industrial alcohol market are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Cristalco (France), Green Plains Inc. (U.S.), Raizen Energia (Brazil), MGP Ingredients (U.S.), Sigma Aldrich (U.S.), The Andersons Inc. (U.S.), Greenfield Specialty Alcohols (Canada), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Flint Hills Resources (U.S.), and other key players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial alcohol market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 241.42 billion by 2027. The growth is attributable to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources such as biofuels across the transportation industry across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Industrial Alcohol Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl, Isobutyl Alcohol, and Others), By Source (Sugar & Molasses, Grains, Corn, Fossil Fuels, and Others), By Application (Personal Care, Chemical Intermediates, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, Fuels, and Others), and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 111.26 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% between 2020 and 2027.

Growing Demand for Industrial Alcohol Product in Pharmaceutical amid COVID-19 to Augment Growth

The global pandemic has necessitated the adoption of safe hygiene practices to contain the widespread of the disease. This is leading to high demand for hygienic products such as hand sanitizers and disinfectants across the globe. In addition to this, the growing demand for pharmaceutical products such as antibiotics, antiseptics, lotions, and other products is expected to bode well for the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Industrial alcohol is primarily a distilled ethyl alcohol that is produced to serve several purposes such as additives, solvents, and antibiotics across several industrial peripherals. It is usually manufactured by mixing ethyl alcohol with water or left completely denatured in its natural form. The products are derived from several sources such as sugarcane molasses, grains, fossil fuels, and corn, among others. The growing concerns over the degradation of the environment are driving the demand for its byproducts that and clean and pure while being affordable across the globe.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.





DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Adoption of Biofuels in Transportation Sector to Promote Growth

The growing degradation of the environment owing to the large-scale effects of greenhouse gases has led to severe problems such as global warming, increasing level of temperature, and inferior air quality, among others. The rising awareness to limit the emission of the toxic gases is leading to the increasing adoption of alternative sustainability solutions such as biofuels across the transportation sector. Additionally, the large-scale production of ethanol derived from eco-friendly products such as sugarcane molasses, wheat, and corn is propelling the manufacturers to produce superior quality industrial alcohol products.

The technological advancement that aims to develop effective products such as bioethanol is further expected to drive the global industrial alcohol market during the forecast period.





SEGMENTATION

Chemical Intermediates Segment Held a 23.21% Market Share in 2019

The chemical intermediates segment, based on application, held a market share of about 23.21% in 2019 and is anticipated to experience an exponential growth owing to the increasing adoption of solvents in chemical industries as a dissolving compound for both polar and nonpolar products.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Industrial Alcohol Market are:

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Cristalco (France)

Green Plains Inc. (U.S.)

Raizen Energia (Brazil)

MGP Ingredients (U.S.)

Sigma Aldrich (U.S.)

The Andersons Inc. (U.S.)

Greenfield Specialty Alcohols (Canada)

Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.)

Flint Hills Resources (U.S.)

Other Key Players





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain at the Forefront; Increasing Demand for Automotive to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant and hold the largest global industrial alcohol market share in terms of revenue in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing demand for automotive that is propelling the manufacturers to develop environmentally-friendly industrial alcohol products in the region.

The market in North America is expected to showcase a significant growth owing to the stringent government regulations to reduce the effect of greenhouse gas emissions that propels the increasing adoption of biofuels in countries such as the U.S. in the region between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Sign Contracts to Leverage Ample Opportunities & Expand Their Product Portfolio

The global industrial alcohol market is consolidated by the presence of several major companies that are focusing on leveraging the lucrative opportunities to establish their stronghold. They are signing contracts to expand their product portfolio and further develop advanced industrial alcohol derived substances to gain a competitive edge over their rivals in the global marketplace. The other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration that are expected to favor market growth.





Industrial Development:

March 2020 – Raizen, a Brazil-based distributor of fuel and starches, signed a contact with the local manufacturers to purchase ethanol and develop superior quality industrial alcohol products. Raizen, a joint venture between Brazil’s Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, is trying to consolidate on the growing demand for ethanol products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Alcohol Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Industrial Alcohol Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Volume/Value) Ethyl Alcohol Methyl Alcohol Isopropyl Alcohol Isobutyl Alcohol Others By Source (Volume/Value) Sugar & Molasses Grains Corn Fossil Fuels Others By Application (Volume/Value) Personal Care Chemical Intermediates Food Industry Pharmaceutical Fuels Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



