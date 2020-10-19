For Immediate Release:

October 19, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Allen Water District Ashtabula City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township JEDD City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road JEDD Route 20 Joint Economic Development District Athens Village of Albany Brown Village of Georgetown Carroll Washington Township Clark Clark County Educational Service Center Clark County Educational Service Center Clinton Wilmington Public Library Columbiana City of East Liverpool East Liverpool Carnegie Public Library Knox Township Coshocton Coshocton County Cuyahoga City of Bay Village Defiance Ayersville Water and Sewer District Defiance County Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Dept. of Job and Family Services Washington Township Delaware Trenton Township Erie Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association Fairfield City of Lancaster Violet Township Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus Jefferson Water and Sewer District Office of Loan Administration Ohio Department of Education + Edward Babel (Medicaid) Monique Ganucheau (Medicaid) Michele Oyortey (Medicaid) Stacy Morran (Medicaid) Caroline Baker (Medicaid) Ohio Department of Veterans Services Ohio Housing Finance Agency Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Greene Village of Spring Valley Guernsey Western Guernsey Regional Water District Hamilton City of Cheviot City of Mt. Healthy City of Reading City of Wyoming Hamilton County General Health District Norwood City Health Department Dawn Broyles (Medicaid) Hancock The City of Findlay + Harrison Harrison County Henry City of Napoleon Hocking Marion Township Holmes Holmes County Park District Jackson Village of Oak Hill Jefferson Saline Township Knox Knox County Convention and Visitors Bureau Licking City of Newark Lorain City of Lorain Lucas City of Waterville Springfield Local School District Springfield Local School District Sylvania Township Madison Madison County CIC Mahoning Berlin Township Boardman Township CIC of Mahoning County Montgomery Washington Township Morrow North Bloomfield Township Muskingum Jefferson Township Ottawa Barbara Vonthron (Medicaid) Village of Elmore Perry Perry County Agricultural Society Pickaway Ross Pickaway Highland Fayette Joint Solid Waste Management Dist. Pike Scioto Trails Group Home (Medicaid) Preble City of Eaton Richland City of Shelby Sandusky Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation Scioto City of Portsmouth Rarden Township Shelby Botkins Local School District Botkins Local School District Summit Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority City of Fairlawn, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. City of Munroe Falls Community Improvement Corporation of Munroe Falls, Ohio Coventry Township Development Finance Authority of Summit County Manchester Local School District Jennifer Kale (Medicaid) Trumbull Howland Local School District Howland Local School District Mecca Township Van Wert City of Van Wert Jennings Township Warren Village of Carlisle Washington Southeastern Ohio Port Authority Wayne Village of Congress Wood Jackson Township Liberty Township Village of Tontogany Washington Township

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111