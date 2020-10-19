Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

|
Allen
|
Allen Water District
|
|
Ashtabula
|
City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township JEDD
|
|
City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road JEDD
|
|
Route 20 Joint Economic Development District
|
|
Athens
|
Village of Albany
|
|
Brown
|
Village of Georgetown
|
|
Carroll
|
Washington Township
|
|
Clark
|
Clark County Educational Service Center
|
|
Clark County Educational Service Center
|
|
Clinton
|
Wilmington Public Library
|
|
Columbiana
|
City of East Liverpool
|
|
East Liverpool Carnegie Public Library
|
|
Knox Township
|
|
Coshocton
|
Coshocton County
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
City of Bay Village
|
|
Defiance
|
Ayersville Water and Sewer District
|
|
Defiance County
|
|
Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Dept. of Job and Family Services
|
|
Washington Township
|
|
Delaware
|
Trenton Township
|
|
Erie
|
Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association
|
|
Fairfield
|
City of Lancaster
|
|
Violet Township
|
|
Franklin
|
Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus
|
|
Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus
|
|
Jefferson Water and Sewer District
|
|
Office of Loan Administration
|
|
Ohio Department of Education +
|
|
Edward Babel (Medicaid)
|
|
Monique Ganucheau (Medicaid)
|
|
Michele Oyortey (Medicaid)
|
|
Stacy Morran (Medicaid)
|
|
Caroline Baker (Medicaid)
|
|
Ohio Department of Veterans Services
|
|
Ohio Housing Finance Agency
|
|
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio
|
|
Greene
|
Village of Spring Valley
|
|
Guernsey
|
Western Guernsey Regional Water District
|
|
Hamilton
|
City of Cheviot
|
|
City of Mt. Healthy
|
|
City of Reading
|
|
City of Wyoming
|
|
Hamilton County General Health District
|
|
Norwood City Health Department
|
|
Dawn Broyles (Medicaid)
|
|
Hancock
|
The City of Findlay +
|
|
Harrison
|
Harrison County
|
|
Henry
|
City of Napoleon
|
|
Hocking
|
Marion Township
|
|
Holmes
|
Holmes County Park District
|
|
Jackson
|
Village of Oak Hill
|
|
Jefferson
|
Saline Township
|
|
Knox
|
Knox County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|
|
Licking
|
City of Newark
|
|
Lorain
|
City of Lorain
|
|
Lucas
|
City of Waterville
|
|
Springfield Local School District
|
|
Springfield Local School District
|
|
Sylvania Township
|
|
Madison
|
Madison County CIC
|
|
Mahoning
|
Berlin Township
|
|
Boardman Township
|
|
CIC of Mahoning County
|
|
Montgomery
|
Washington Township
|
|
Morrow
|
North Bloomfield Township
|
|
Muskingum
|
Jefferson Township
|
|
Ottawa
|
Barbara Vonthron (Medicaid)
|
|
Village of Elmore
|
|
Perry
|
Perry County Agricultural Society
|
|
Pickaway
|
Ross Pickaway Highland Fayette Joint Solid Waste Management Dist.
|
|
Pike
|
Scioto Trails Group Home (Medicaid)
|
|
Preble
|
City of Eaton
|
|
Richland
|
City of Shelby
|
|
Sandusky
|
Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
|
Scioto
|
City of Portsmouth
|
|
Rarden Township
|
|
Shelby
|
Botkins Local School District
|
|
Botkins Local School District
|
|
Summit
|
Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority
|
|
City of Fairlawn, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
|
|
City of Munroe Falls
|
|
Community Improvement Corporation of Munroe Falls, Ohio
|
|
Coventry Township
|
|
Development Finance Authority of Summit County
|
|
Manchester Local School District
|
|
Jennifer Kale (Medicaid)
|
|
Trumbull
|
Howland Local School District
|
|
Howland Local School District
|
|
Mecca Township
|
|
Van Wert
|
City of Van Wert
|
|
Jennings Township
|
|
Warren
|
Village of Carlisle
|
|
Washington
|
Southeastern Ohio Port Authority
|
|
Wayne
|
Village of Congress
|
|
Wood
|
Jackson Township
|
|
Liberty Township
|
|
Village of Tontogany
|
|
Washington Township
|