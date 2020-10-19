Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

October 19, 2020                                                                  

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

 Allen

Allen Water District

 

 Ashtabula

City of Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township JEDD

 

City of Ashtabula and Saybrook Township State Road JEDD

 

Route 20 Joint Economic Development District

 

 Athens

Village of Albany

 

 Brown

Village of Georgetown

 

 Carroll

Washington Township

 

 Clark

Clark County Educational Service Center

 

Clark County Educational Service Center

 

 Clinton

Wilmington Public Library

 

 Columbiana

City of East Liverpool

 

East Liverpool Carnegie Public Library

 

Knox Township

 

 Coshocton

Coshocton County

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Bay Village

 

 Defiance

Ayersville Water and Sewer District

 

Defiance County

 

Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Dept. of Job and Family Services

 

Washington Township

 

 Delaware

Trenton Township

 

 Erie

Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association

 

 Fairfield

City of Lancaster

 

Violet Township

 

 Franklin

Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus

 

Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus

 

Jefferson Water and Sewer District

 

Office of Loan Administration

 

Ohio Department of Education +

 

Edward Babel (Medicaid)

 

Monique Ganucheau (Medicaid)

 

Michele Oyortey (Medicaid)

 

Stacy Morran (Medicaid)

 

Caroline Baker (Medicaid)

 

Ohio Department of Veterans Services

 

Ohio Housing Finance Agency

 

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

 

 Greene

Village of Spring Valley

 

 Guernsey

Western Guernsey Regional Water District

 

 Hamilton

City of Cheviot

 

City of Mt. Healthy

 

City of Reading

 

City of Wyoming

 

Hamilton County General Health District

 

Norwood City Health Department

 

Dawn Broyles (Medicaid)

 

 Hancock

The City of Findlay +

 

 Harrison

Harrison County

 

 Henry

City of Napoleon

 

 Hocking

Marion Township

 

 Holmes

Holmes County Park District

 

 Jackson

Village of Oak Hill

 

 Jefferson

Saline Township

 

 Knox

Knox County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

 Licking

City of Newark

 

 Lorain

City of Lorain

 

 Lucas

City of Waterville

 

Springfield Local School District

 

Springfield Local School District

 

Sylvania Township

 

 Madison

Madison County CIC

 

 Mahoning

Berlin Township

 

Boardman Township

 

CIC of Mahoning County

 

 Montgomery

Washington Township

 

 Morrow

North Bloomfield Township

 

 Muskingum

Jefferson Township

 

 Ottawa

Barbara Vonthron (Medicaid)

 

Village of Elmore

 

 Perry

Perry County Agricultural Society

 

 Pickaway

Ross Pickaway Highland Fayette Joint Solid Waste Management Dist.

 

 Pike

Scioto Trails Group Home (Medicaid)

 

 Preble

City of Eaton

 

 Richland

City of Shelby

 

 Sandusky

Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Scioto

City of Portsmouth

 

Rarden Township

 

 Shelby

Botkins Local School District

 

Botkins Local School District

 

 Summit

Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority

 

City of Fairlawn, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

City of Munroe Falls

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Munroe Falls, Ohio

 

Coventry Township

 

Development Finance Authority of Summit County

 

Manchester Local School District

 

Jennifer Kale (Medicaid)

 

 Trumbull

Howland Local School District

 

Howland Local School District

 

Mecca Township

 

 Van Wert

City of Van Wert

 

Jennings Township

 

 Warren

Village of Carlisle

 

 Washington

Southeastern Ohio Port Authority

 

 Wayne

Village of Congress

 

 Wood

Jackson Township

 

Liberty Township

 

Village of Tontogany

 

Washington Township

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

