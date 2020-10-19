John Lentz Hunter Education Complex and Shooting Range to Reopen on Oct. 20

ELLERBE, N.C. (Oct. 19, 2020) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has completed renovations to the John Lentz Hunter Education Complex and will reopen it to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Following the renovations, the complex now features three rifle and pistol ranges (25 yard, 50 yard and 100 yard) with 10 shooting stations each. All three ranges are equipped with baffles and covered shooting positions to ensure optimal safety for all users. Additionally, the complex features a static archery range and tower, a 3D archery course, a redesigned five-stand shotgun field and two combination skeet/trap fields. The trap fields will open for public use in the near future.

The complex is free of charge open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday from Labor Day to Memorial Day, and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The complex will be closed on Sundays, Mondays, state holidays and during special events.

A range pass is required to use the facility and can be obtained on-site after viewing a range safety video and reviewing the range rules with a Range Safety Officer.

Because of COVID-19, the Commission advises the public to follow all directional and safety signs, and wear facial coverings while on site. Due to the new safety protocols and expected higher than normal usage, wait times to shoot may be longer than usual.

The John Lentz Hunter Education Center is located at 2030 Gibson Mill Rd. in Ellerbe, N.C. For more information on the Commission’s shooting range program, visit ncwildlife.org/shootingranges.