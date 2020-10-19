Blue Prism releases SAP® Accelerators

Driving innovation and disruption with smarter, more capable digital workers, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) (www.investors.BluePrism.com) today announced new automation capabilities specifically designed for SAP® ECC and S/4HANA® enterprise users. Blue Prism® Accelerators for use with SAP® ERP (https://bit.ly/3kbERAJ) provide hundreds of pre-built automation components and thousands of actions designed to accelerate enterprise resource planning (ERP) software deployments and migrations with no code. These automations, available free of charge to qualifying customers, can be dragged and dropped with ease into any existing Blue Prism digital workforce, reducing cost while increasing efficiency.

"Unipart Group is committed to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and Intelligent Automation is one of many digital technologies we are using to transform our business,” says Androux Reabow, Head of the Intelligent Automation and Digital Transformation at UniPart. “The Blue Prism® Accelerators allow for plug and play automation of many SAP® transactions, reducing the time taken to automate processes, delivering an immediate ROI. This solution will be beneficial for SAP® ECC and S/4HANA® operations and migrations as no additional rework will be required."

Representing the next evolutionary milestone in robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation companies can now augment and upskill their human talent by downloading specific SAP® competencies and knowledge to Blue Prism digital workers. These skills cover financial accounting, sales and distribution, materials management, and many other SAP® modules, giving organisations a competitive edge. More than 400 SAP® pre-built automation components are now available on the Blue Prism® Digital Exchange (https://bit.ly/37fy8lQ) to support subscribers or through authorised Blue Prism partners. Blue Prism® Accelerators can also be modified to meet specific business process or third-party requirements.

“This new offering can increase the value companies can get from their ERP system while offering lower cost and faster time to value,” observes Robert Kugel, SVP and Research Director at Ventana Research. “Software in the form of digital workers can automate and streamline much of the repetitive work done in finance and accounting departments. Not only can digital workers increase departmental efficiency, but they can strengthen process controls and enhance the quality of financial statements.”

In addition, many enterprises are migrating from SAP® ECC to S/4HANA®, which is a major concern for CIOs because these ERP systems are fundamental to the survival of their businesses. This is also where Blue Prism® Accelerators can make a difference. Blue Prism digital workers have pre-built expertise of SAP® making them instrumental to software migrations as well as ongoing operations. Clients and partners can leverage these accelerators to solve the human labor shortages and upskill their current automations in just a few clicks.

“We’re revolutionising how our digital workers gain knowledge for SAP® ECC to S/4HANA® environments,” says Chieng Moua, Vice President of Innovation at Blue Prism. “We’re speeding up intelligent automation deployments by offering advanced, knowledge-specific digital workers designed to close SAP competency gaps and extend current capabilities. This completely changes the way enterprises scale the digital workforce in SAP environments to address difficult business challenges. Our customers can experience an up to 90 percent increase in speed to value, transforming deployment from months to minutes, so they can better react to changing markets.”

For more information on Blue Prism® Accelerators for use with SAP® ERP, click here (https://bit.ly/3kbERAJ).

