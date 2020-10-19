Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Projectmates® Is Approved as a Federal Contractor

With the GSA Approval, Public Agencies Can Now Contract Directly with Projectmates for Its Industry-Leading Construction Program Management Solution.

/EIN News/ -- Richardson, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemates Inc., the company behind the enterprise construction project management software Projectmates, today announced that the company is now a General Services Administration (GSA) approved vendor. 

The GSA serves as the acquisition and procurement arm of the federal government, helping public agencies at the federal, state and local levels purchase key products and services from pre-approved vendors without the extensive procurement process. Certification is a multi-stage process, and to become a GSA approved vendor a company must be well-established, have a strong performance record, and prove financial stability.

“We're thrilled to be recognized by GSA as an approved vendor,” said Varsha Bhave, President and CTO of Systemates. “Securing GSA approved vendor status aligns with our commitment to help government agencies replace outdated processes so they can more effectively track and manage their construction programs to avoid delays and, ultimately, save taxpayer money.”

By using the Projectmates software, government organizations have immediate visibility into every project schedule, construction workflow and real-time budget spend, and will automatically notify stakeholders if a project is at risk.

GSA approval is a non-industry specific status for organizations that manufacture products or provide services that the U.S. Government requires.

The full list of GSA approved vendors is published at GSA Advantage!, the online shopping platform for all government customers. For more information on Projectmates, please visit www.projectmates.com.

Laura Wards
Projectmates by Systemates Inc
2142174100
laura.wards@systemates.com

