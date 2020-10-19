Westgate Apartments Offer Tenants Newly Renovated Accommodations
Units feature updated flooring, new appliances, and morePEKIN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westgate Apartments, now managed by 309 Property Management, has recently upgraded its two-bedroom units to create a better experience for its tenants.
Each of the units has received a number of improvements including new flooring, new appliances, and updated windows. There have also been improvements to electrical and plumbing, while central air has also been added along with a fresh coat of paint for a renewed look.
"This provides the feeling and comfort of a brand-new home with the affordable price of apartment living," says the 309 Property Management Team.
"We want our tenants to enjoy their experience living in Westgate Apartments and we are confident that along with our new property management that we've achieved that."
The updated units can be previewed at the Westgate Apartment site.
309 Property Management is also helping to add convenience for tenants by providing an online portal to make payments and maintenance requests easier.
For more information or to see current vacancies, visit: pekinapartments.com or 309property.com.
About Westgate Apartments and 309 Property Management
Westgate Apartments are newly renovated apartments currently available for rent located at 2028-2032 Westgate Drive in Pekin, IL. Tenants will enjoy affordable two-bedroom units complete with bathrooms, kitchens, and brand-new appliances.
309 Property Management is a dedicated property management team that strives to meet the needs of tenants while providing the best rental experience possible. As the Greater Peoria Area's choice for property management excellence, 309 Property Management takes pride in its experience and team of professionals working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to protect your interests.
