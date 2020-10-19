Founder of SquareONE Rehabilitation Eugene Capitano is Featured in Exclusive Online Interview
Eugene Capitano recently sat down with Thrive Global to answer common questions regarding managing back pain while working from home amid the global pandemic.WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exclusive interview with Eugene Capitano is now available online at Thrive Global - an American Company founded by Ariana Huffington that provides media support to individuals struggling with stress and burnout. The interview covers a wide range of subject matters, such as how to reduce back pain, tips for stress reduction, and working ergonomically. As we are still facing a global pandemic, this interview could not come at a more pressing time.
Eugene Capitano takes the time to explain human optimization and how it allows us to perform at the highest possible level. “Optimization is the act of making the best or most effective use of a situation or resource. In this case, the human body is the resource, and thus we are trying to make the human body perform at its best given the situation.” Eugene Capitano notes that wearables are having a significant impact on human optimization, allowing patients to track their lifestyle habits and make adjustments accordingly. As a chiropractor, Eugene recognizes the importance of understanding and using these technologies to improve overall patient outcomes.
As the second wave of COVID-19 hits Canada (Winnipeg just set a new daily record), more individuals are now being forced to work from home. Eugene Capitano has seen a surge in lower back pain due to remote working: “Until the late 1990s, a common treatment approach for lower back pain was to advise rest.” However, Eugene Capitano explains that this is one of the major changes chiropractic care has seen over the years, and instead suggests that patients stay active: “Contrary to what some people believe, activity avoidance will hinder recovery and only prolong disability.” Eugene recommends that people choose an activity or exercise they enjoy, primarily because no one exercise has been shown to be superior to another. Additionally, it encourages patients to stick with the activity. He explains that preventative measures can also be taken to avoid lower back pain, including a sit-to-stand desk, treadmill workstations, and getting up every hour to perform simple mobility exercises near your desk.
In addition to reducing back pain, Eugene Capitano also has some crucial advice on relaxing your nervous system during times of high stress. Outlining the differences between the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system, he explains: “Deep breathing turns on the parasympathetic system by way of the vagus nerve to a sufficient extent that it acts as a brake on the nervous system or stress response. There are other techniques such as yoga, tai chi, and other forms of mobility work that all use breathing in some form.”
Alongside his helpful tips on coping with remote working and high anxiety and stress during COVID-19, Eugene Capitano covers Personalized Activity Intelligence, Deprivation Therapy, Active Release Technique, and much, much more.
For those interested in reading Dr. Eugene Capitano’s interview with Thrive Global, please visit: https://thriveglobal.com/stories/a-conversation-with-dr-eugene-capitano-about-human-optimization/
About Eugene Capitano
As a lifestyle chiropractic health coach, Eugene Capitano focuses on the prevention of chronic lifestyle-related diseases. From what you eat to how you exercise, Eugene Capitano has established comprehensive protocols and standards for interdisciplinary rehabilitation physicians, chiropractors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and psychologists that he is now sharing with audiences through an exclusive interview with Thrive Global.
For more information about Dr. Eugene Capitano, please visit: https://eugeniocapitano.com/
