Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,762 in the last 365 days.

Richard's Painting Adds Third Location to Franchise Network

New Lexington franchisee signing.

New Lexington franchisee signing.

Miguel Tejada is the newest franchisee to join the team.

Miguel Tejada is the newest franchisee to join the team.

Richard and Miguel shake hands on signing day.

Richard and Miguel shake hands on signing day.

Award-winning painting company continues expansion in North Carolina.

This is only the beginning. We know that we have something great, especially with our mobile app, and we want to share it across the country.”
— Richard Gould
LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard’s Painting has just announced the newest franchisee to sign with their network in 2020.

The new franchise location is in Lexington, NC and is the third Richard’s Painting service area in the States. It is owned by Miguel Tejada. The painting company can also be found in several other areas across North Carolina and in Barnegat, New Jersey.

Richard’s Painting, according to their website, is a high-quality residential and commercial painting service. They first made the move to develop the franchise model in 2019. “We’ve come a long way already in our quest to scale,” stated Richard Gould, Founder and Franchisor. “Adding this new territory is another step in the right direction to make high quality paint services more accessible everywhere.”

The franchise opportunity includes marketing guidance and operational support, as well as initial and ongoing training. “We vet every single prospect carefully. Only the best of the best are welcomed into our team,” stated Gould. “We feel that Miguel is an excellent addition to the franchise network and will further our positive brand reputation.”

Additionally, Gould explains there is an expansive list of territories still available. “This is only the beginning. We know that we have something great, especially with our mobile app, and we want to share it across the country,” said Gould. He invites those interested in a painting franchise to visit the Richard’s Painting franchise page at https://www.richardspainting.net/own-a-franchise.

ABOUT Richard’s Painting
Richard’s Painting has been offering expert painting services to home and business owners in the Salisbury area since 1999 and has since then expanded. They seek to revitalize every home or business inside or outside with a fresh coat of paint and excellent workmanship with special attention to customer service. To find a location near you, visit www.richardspainting.net.

Richard Gould
Richard's Painting
+1 704-856-8101
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Richard's Painting demonstrates how to stain a deck.

You just read:

Richard's Painting Adds Third Location to Franchise Network

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.