Richard's Painting Adds Third Location to Franchise Network
Award-winning painting company continues expansion in North Carolina.
This is only the beginning. We know that we have something great, especially with our mobile app, and we want to share it across the country.”LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard’s Painting has just announced the newest franchisee to sign with their network in 2020.
— Richard Gould
The new franchise location is in Lexington, NC and is the third Richard’s Painting service area in the States. It is owned by Miguel Tejada. The painting company can also be found in several other areas across North Carolina and in Barnegat, New Jersey.
Richard’s Painting, according to their website, is a high-quality residential and commercial painting service. They first made the move to develop the franchise model in 2019. “We’ve come a long way already in our quest to scale,” stated Richard Gould, Founder and Franchisor. “Adding this new territory is another step in the right direction to make high quality paint services more accessible everywhere.”
The franchise opportunity includes marketing guidance and operational support, as well as initial and ongoing training. “We vet every single prospect carefully. Only the best of the best are welcomed into our team,” stated Gould. “We feel that Miguel is an excellent addition to the franchise network and will further our positive brand reputation.”
Additionally, Gould explains there is an expansive list of territories still available. “This is only the beginning. We know that we have something great, especially with our mobile app, and we want to share it across the country,” said Gould. He invites those interested in a painting franchise to visit the Richard’s Painting franchise page at https://www.richardspainting.net/own-a-franchise.
ABOUT Richard’s Painting
Richard’s Painting has been offering expert painting services to home and business owners in the Salisbury area since 1999 and has since then expanded. They seek to revitalize every home or business inside or outside with a fresh coat of paint and excellent workmanship with special attention to customer service. To find a location near you, visit www.richardspainting.net.
