Cure SMA To Host First-Ever Virtual Gala
“Evening of Hope: A Virtual Masquerade” to Support Research and Programs for People Living with Spinal Muscular AtrophyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cure SMA, the nation’s leading organization representing and supporting individual and families living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), is excited to announce its first-ever Cure SMA Evening of Hope: A Virtual Masquerade, to be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. It will be an evening celebrating innovation and hope, bringing together the SMA community and its supporters from the comfort and safety of their homes.
“In these unprecedented times, we see continued investment in research and support as critical in our mission to advance treatment and care for people living with SMA,” said Kenneth Hobby, President, Cure SMA. “The Cure SMA Evening of Hope: A Virtual Masquerade is an exceptional way to bring our community together to help us continue our work in advancing therapies that can be used in combination with approved treatments and deliver customized support programs that benefit our entire community.”
The masquerade event—which will be held in a virtual format starting at 7:15 p.m. CT with a pre-show before the event at 7:30 p.m. CT—is open to all and promises to be a truly engaging, mission-filled program with community recognition and updates, silent auction, plus more.
“Like many, Cure SMA has seen the impact of COVID-19 on our community, and we have added new support measures to provide specific aid in response to COVID-19 and opportunities for people living with SMA to connect while spending time at home,” said Erin Kelly, Vice President of Development, Cure SMA. “This gala may look and feel different than others we have hosted, but our commitment remains unchanged. Now, more than ever, we want to support and celebrate our progress and our community.”
Those interested in attending the Virtual Gala can register for free at events.curesma.org/virtualgala or by emailing specialevents@curesma.org.
The Cure SMA Evening of Hope: A Virtual Masquerade is made possible by our National Premier Sponsors: Biogen, Genentech, and Novartis Gene Therapies.
About SMA
Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that robs an individual of their ability to walk, swallow, and breathe. SMA is the leading genetic cause of death for infants. Symptoms can surface within the first 6 months of life (Type 1, the most severe and common), during the toddler years (Types 2 and 3), or in adulthood (Type 4, the least common form). SMA affects 1 in 11,000 births in the United States each year, and approximately 1 in 50 Americans is a genetic carrier. The good news is that there are now highly effective FDA-approved treatments for SMA that make it possible for individuals with SMA to achieve developmental milestones and live full and productive lives.
About Cure SMA
Cure SMA is dedicated to the treatment and cure of SMA. Since 1984, Cure SMA has grown to be the largest network of individuals, families, clinicians, and research scientists working together to advance SMA research, support individuals and families living with SMA, and educate public and professional communities about SMA. The organization has directed and invested in comprehensive research that has shaped the scientific community's understanding of SMA, led to breakthroughs in treatment and care, and provided individuals and families the support they need today. For more information, visit www.cureSMA.org.
###
Leslie Humbel
Cure SMA
+1 312-523-5016
leslie.humbel@yahoo.com