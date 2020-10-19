Rafarma Closes Biocogency Merger

/EIN News/ -- Nicosia, Cyprus, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) is pleased to announce that it has closed the merger with BIOCOGENCY LABORATORIES. The new consolidated financials will include Slavich ( http://www.slavich.ru ), Slavich Trading House and related companies based in Spain, Ireland and Cyprus, with Kras Pharma ( http://kraspharma.ru ) and Bebig ( http://en.bebig.ru /) being added in due course.

The company’s Slovenian assets will be divested, per the merger agreement.

Vladimir Dolgolenko, CEO of Rafarma, commented: “the new chapter has officially begun. We are very excited.”

When asked about next steps, new Chairman Ilya Spurov stated: “We are already moving promptly in optimizing Rafarma’s assets to conform our U.S. strategy. My main goal is to provide all the old shareholders as well as the new ones the maximum possible market capitalization and stock liquidity through development and introduction of new products and obtaining new sales channels in the nearest possible future.”

