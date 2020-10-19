Stratus ztC Edge Named a 2021 Engineers' Choice Finalist by Control Engineering

Zero-touch Edge Computing Platform recognized as an Engineer’s Choice Finalist in the Industrial PCs, CNCs Hardware Category

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, has been named a Control Engineering 2021 Engineers' Choice award finalist within the Industrial PCs, CNCs Hardware Category for the Stratus ztC™ Edge computing platform. The nomination emphasizes ztC Edge’s ability to ensure continuous availability of business-critical applications and advance companies’ efforts to operate at peak performance.



Voted by Control Engineering’s print and online subscribers, the Engineers’ Choice Awards highlight the best new control, instrumentation, and automation products. Control Engineering subscribers review and select products based on technological advancement, service to the industry, and market impact.

ztC Edge Redefining the Edge

The ztC Edge is a secure, rugged, highly automated Edge Computing platform that is purpose-built for operations, engineering and technology leaders who are optimizing performance and eliminating downtime at the edge. While meeting standard IT performance and security requirements, ztC Edge is simple to deploy, protected from interruptions and threats, and operates autonomously. The zero-touch Edge Computing platform can be quickly installed at a single location or across multiple locations without the need for specialized skills.

“Control Engineering represents the pulse of control professionals, and this recognition reflects the growing importance of Edge Computing as manufacturers push control and real-time data acquisition to the operational edges,” said Jason Andersen, Stratus Vice President of Strategy and Product Management. “ztC Edge continues to help customers across many industries reduce their cost of operations and maintenance, minimize risk of data loss, and ensure continuous availability of business-critical operations. It is rewarding to be nominated by the control community we serve.”

In addition to the Engineers' Choice finalist nomination, Stratus ztC Edge has been recognized by other leading industry publications – and their readers – including as a finalist for Oil & Gas Engineering and Hydrocarbon Processing awards.

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations in order to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies

