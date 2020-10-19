Religious Book Chronicles Authors' Near-Death Experience and Spiritual Encounters
Calvin Cassady shares his moments of "Bridging the Gap: A Spiritual Journey to Heaven and Back
I want them to experience the love and humility of accepting God’s help in their time of need. Reader listen, watch for signs, and never give up. God will never fail you.”CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What lies beyond the veil of death? What waits on the other side? These are questions that have been asked since time immemorial and have caused no small amount of unease in countless people who have pondered the matter. In his book, Calvin Cassady shares possible answers that he gleaned from his own encounters with death and the pain that comes with it. He shares his experiences with "Bridging the Gap: A Spiritual Journey to Heaven and Back."
— Calvin Cassady
"I have experienced death. There is nothing to fear." Cassady explains. With his book, he shares his life story with the intent of allowing readers to walk in his shoes and experience those moments of life and death with God. And, most importantly, how that relationship changed his life. "I want readers to see how a Christian relationship can change their lives, too. I share with reader how life conquers death."
Loss can change people. Cassady's book addresses death and dying and should provide some comfort to individuals who are moving toward that stage of life. Moreover, countless people are simply anxious of the unknown, which is understandable. And there are those who are grieving sudden or accidental death that gave them no time to prepare or come to terms. Cassady aims move them toward comfort and peace as they move through the grieving process.
Cassady also provides examples of how witnessing can bring about spiritual success. It shows how ordinary people can achieve extraordinary results when serving their Lord. And he shows how God stands ready to assist people through troubled times, through crisis situations, and through critical health events.
"God awaits the call, and the prayers of the faithful. All should be a comfort during this age of the pandemic." Cassady pronounces. With "Bridging the Gap: A Spiritual Journey to Heaven and Back" Cassady lets his readers know that death is the ultimate Christian miracle. And by doing that, he wants them to learn the joy of helping others. He shows that the end of the self is not the end of goodness or God's plan, hence the worth of selflessness, acts of goodness mirroring Christ's sacrifices in their own way, whether great or small.
About the Author
Calvin Cassady is a retired educator with a career that spanned 40 years teaching middle school through college aged students. He served as director of Christian Education at the local Episcopal Church for 15 years. Now he serves on the Tribal Council for the Seneca-Cayuga Nation, a federally recognized Indian tribe in Northeast Oklahoma. Cassady host "Intermission," a weekly podcast relating issues of the pandemic. He enjoys outdoor activities and quality family time. He has two daughters and four grandsons. He lives with his wife Vicki in Carl Junction, Missouri.
