Electriq Power’s Flagship Residential Battery System Now OpenADR 2.0b-Certified

Certificate of System Conformance Enhances Capabilities of the Company’s Fleet of PowerPod Systems

/EIN News/ -- SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power (“Electriq”) , a developer of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, announced that its industry-leading PowerPod residential battery system has received a Certificate of System Conformance from the OpenADR Alliance. The industry standard for automated demand response, OpenADR 2.0b certification will enhance PowerPod capabilities, enabling Electriq Power to seamlessly integrate with energy aggregators and participate in today’s dynamic energy marketplace.



Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) is an open and interoperable information exchange model and emerging Smart Grid standard. OpenADR 2.0b is designed for more sophisticated devices and will support most DR services and markets. It includes flexible reporting capabilities for past, current, and future data reports.

"Residential battery storage is an important part of the distributed energy resource ecosystem, providing users with energy security, resilience, and the opportunity to maximize solar power output,” said Rolf Bienert, Technical Director of the OpenADR Alliance. “Being OpenADR-certified enables Electriq Power to integrate with aggregators and participate in the energy marketplace.”

Electriq Power has been rapidly expanding its operations and capabilities in light of growing demand for energy storage solutions. In September, the company announced definitive agreements with Emergent Microgrid, a provider of turnkey microgrids, and Lilypad Energy, a provider of data analytics solutions.

The Electriq PowerPod system includes a battery, hybrid battery/solar inverter, home energy management system, and an energy meter. The PowerPod system offers backup power as well as smart home energy software to manage electricity use and optimize efficiency. The PowerPod is modular and expandable, giving installers and homeowners system design flexibility, with up to 20 kW of power and 102 kWh of battery storage.

About the OpenADR Alliance

The OpenADR Alliance fosters the development, adoption, and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard through collaboration, education, training, testing, and certification. The OpenADR Alliance is open to all interested stakeholders interested in accelerating the adoption of the OpenADR standard for price- and reliability-based demand response. More information can be obtained at http://www.openadr.org/

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy market. Based in California, Electriq designs, engineers, assembles, and has deployed fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses across North America. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information, visit www.electriqpower.com or contact info@electriqpower.com.

Press Contact:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for Electriq Power

gene@trevicomm.com

+1-978-750-0333