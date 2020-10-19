Agricultural Excellence Conference goes virtual, Dec 8-10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agricultural Excellence Conference (AgEx) is the only event in Canada dedicated exclusively to bringing farm management enthusiasts together to build their business acumen. This year's theme, Prosperity with Purpose, is about taking a proactive approach to farm business management - to build the confidence and underlying capacity to weather any storm and seize opportunities, positioning the farm for continued success.



As the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic is still creating much uncertainty in the world, Farm Management Canada has decided to protect attendees, speakers and sponsors and host the conference online. Farm Management Canada will feature all the same great content and interactive learning opportunities, that you can now enjoy from anywhere - your home, office, field, boat, barn or greenhouse!

“Farm Management Canada will be using a state-of-the-art platform to recreate the same great learning experience as the in-person Conference, with a twist,” says Conference manager Denise Rollin.

Participants will be able to move around the virtual conference just like in-person; explore various speaker rooms, fill their swag bag with information, compete in mini-challenges for prizes, and explore the exhibitor hall to learn more about the programs, resources and services available to help farmers manage for success, and chat with exhibitors, face-to-face

Everyone's favorite part about a conference is networking. The virtual networking lounge will be open at all times, with dedicated times each day to enjoy Hoppy Hour, celebrate excellence and connect across Canada.

“For the first time, participation in the Ag Excellence Conference will be free ,” notes Rollin. “As part of the virtual learning experience, we’ve created something new this year: AgExtras, In-Depth Learning Sessions. For only $150, registrants will have access to the Conference speakers following the Conference to get the most value out of their expertise in a smaller group setting.”

Speakers and topics that will be covered at AgEx 2020 include:

Heather Watson, Farm Management Canada - Prosperity with Purpose: Navigating the Path

Colleen Stewart, Pitch Perfect - Storytelling for Uncertain Times

Rob Napier, Napier AgriFutures (Australia) - Are your Farm Business Management Skills Ready for a post-COVID Era?

Tyler Fewings, Producer; Scott Dickson, MNP; Terry Aberhart, Aberhart Ag Solutions - Filling the Management Gap Through Mentorship and Peer Advisors

BDO - New Benchmarks for Canadian Agriculture: How Do You Measure Up?

Kelly Dobson, LeaderShift - Fostering your Leadership Effectiveness

Sterling Hilton, HiltonVentures and Origin Malting and Brewing; Anne Wasko, Cattle Trends - Getting the Most Value out of Your Farm: Opportunities for Grain, Beef and Horticulture

Canada’s Ag Trade Future

An Evening of Excellence – Celebrating our Industry Leaders

To view the full Agenda and register for AgEx 2020, visit www.AgExcellenceConference.ca

The Ag Excellence Conference is made possible with the support of generous sponsors.

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success. Our programs and activities are made possible through support from generous sponsors and supporters including Government, private industry, the non-profit sector and academia.

For more information contact: Denise Rollin Project Manager Farm Management Canada Denise.rollin@fmc-gac.com