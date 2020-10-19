US Nuclear Secures Its Position at Bioelectronics Startup Grapheton

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – In addition to US Nuclear’s (OTC: UCLE) 40% stake in Grapheton, CEO Robert Goldstein has recently taken a seat on Grapheton’s board of directors and will now serve as Chief Strategy Officer. As Chief Strategy Officer for Grapheton, Robert Goldstein will help the business become a leader in the new field of bioelectronics and will cement the partnership between US Nuclear and Grapheton.

Grapheton’s unique, patented bioelectronic implants lead the world in bio-compatibility and longevity. Bioelectronics are becoming popular among researchers and doctors, and the bioelectronics market is likely to experience tremendous growth in the near future. In recent years, there have been numerous breakthroughs using bioelectronics technology. A notable example, bioelectronic devices have been researched and used in clinical trials to treat rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease by electrically stimulating the vagus nerve to control inflammation and the immune response.

Bioelectronics has the potential to become a vital branch of medical treatment. Medical care, in general, has made many advances in recent years, but there are a great many diseases, conditions, injuries, and remaining unmet patient needs that still need to be urgently addressed.

Bioelectronics have several key advantages over traditional treatment methods. The primary advantage is that bioelectronics can be used to treat conditions that current drugs or procedures are unable to treat (i.e., spinal-cord injuries, addiction, depression, Parkinson’s, stroke, multiple sclerosis, regaining vision, and more). A second major advantage is the ability to deliver precise treatment. For example, a bioelectronic device is used to treat paralysis from a stroke or brain injury by specifically bridging the damaged site and restoring motor transmission, whereas the pharmaceutical approach of prescribing drugs is diffuse, lacking the necessary precision targeting to be effective. Additionally, almost all drugs have the potential for undesired side effects which can build up to severe problems over the course of treatment. Many drugs are given for continuous use of pills or injections, over months or years, whereas bioelectronic interventions are designed to repair a problem permanently while allowing for periodic non-invasive adjustments made by the user, doctor, or automatically. Bioelectronic devices can also provide precise, localized regulation of misbehaving glands and organs.



Biomedicine is translating new discoveries in science and biological systems into needed medical care and treatment. It utilizes under-recognized electrical and neuro systems and pathways that take advantage of the body’s innate functions.



Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear, will bring decades of manufacturing, marketing, and leadership experience to help to accelerate Grapheton’s growth into a world leader in bioelectronics technology.

