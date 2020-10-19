Simmons Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”) today announced net income of $65.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $81.8 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $15.9 million, or 19.5%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.60, a decrease of $0.24, or 28.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in the third quarter of 2019 results was a one-time after-tax gain on the sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock of $31.7 million.

Included in third quarter 2020 results were $2.5 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and net branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $68.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $84.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 18.6%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.63, a decrease of $0.24, or 27.6%, from the same period in 2019.

Year-to-date net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $201.9 million, or $1.83 diluted earnings per share, compared to $185.1 million, or $1.94 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2019. Excluding $426,000 in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and net branch right-sizing costs and the gains on the sales of branches in south Texas and Colorado, year-to-date core earnings for 2020 were $202.3 million, an increase of $3.8 million compared to the same period last year. Core diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2020 were $1.83, a decrease of $0.25, or 12.0%, from the same period in 2019.

“We are very proud of our results under these trying conditions. We have experienced very meaningful shifts in consumer habits which we believe will impact our delivery of products and services as well as the retail delivery of everyday amenities. Our investment in digital channels will continue to position our company for these changes and our associates are ready for the new normal,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation.

Selected Highlights: 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2019 Net income $65.9 million $58.8 million $81.8 million Diluted earnings per share $0.60 $0.54 $0.84 Return on avg assets 1.20% 1.08% 1.83% Return on avg common equity 8.91% 8.21% 13.70% Return on tangible common equity (1) 15.45% 14.55% 24.89% Core earnings (2) $68.3 million $60.1 million $84.0 million Core diluted earnings per share (2) $0.63 $0.55 $0.87 Core return on avg assets (2) 1.25% 1.11% 1.88% Core return on avg common equity (2) 9.24% 8.40% 14.06% Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 16.00% 14.87% 25.52% Efficiency ratio (3) 54.12% 51.46% 43.77% Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings (2) $87.5 million $97.7 million $122.6 million









(1) Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (3) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles, as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Loans

($ in billions) 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2019 Total loans $14.02 $14.61 $13.00

Total loans were $14.0 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 7.8%, compared to September 30, 2019, primarily due to The Landrum Company (“Landrum”) merger completed during the fourth quarter of 2019. On a linked-quarter basis (September 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020), total loans decreased $589.5 million, or 4.0%. The decrease was across most loan categories with the largest decrease in the real estate loan portfolios. Makris stated, “Loan demand is very weak in almost every aspect of our commercial economy.”

Through September 30, 2020, the Company originated approximately 8,200 loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, with an average balance of $118,000 per loan. Approximately 93% of the PPP loans had a balance less than $350,000 as of September 30, 2020.

PPP Loans

Balance as of September 30, 2020 # of

Loans Balance

($ in millions) Less than $50,000 5,216 63% $94.4 10% $50,000 to $350,000 2,441 30% $304.8 31% More than $350,000 to less than $2 million 481 6% $358.0 37% $2 million to $10 million 61 1% $213.3 22% Total 8,199 100% $970.5 100%

Deposits

($ in billions) 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2019 Total deposits $16.2 $16.6 $13.5 Non-interest bearing deposits $4.4 $4.6 $3.1 Interest bearing deposits $9.0 $9.0 $7.3 Time deposits $2.8 $3.0 $3.1

Total deposits were $16.2 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.8 billion, or 20.6%, since September 30, 2019, primarily due to the Landrum merger. On a linked-quarter basis, total deposits decreased $369.5 million, or 2.2%, primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing and large public fund time deposits.

Net Interest Income

3rd Qtr

2020 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 Loan yield (1) 4.54% 4.84% 5.19% 5.43% 5.47% Core loan yield (1) (2) 4.29% 4.52% 4.86% 5.00% 5.19% Security yield (1) 2.60% 2.50% 2.63% 2.73% 2.87% Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.54% 0.59% 1.03% 1.22% 1.40% Cost of deposits (3) 0.39% 0.44% 0.80% 0.94% 1.09% Cost of borrowed funds 1.85% 1.84% 2.06% 2.30% 2.52% Net interest margin (1) 3.21% 3.42% 3.68% 3.78% 3.82% Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.02% 3.18% 3.42% 3.44% 3.59%





(1) Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%. (2) Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (3) Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $153.6 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 2.9%, from the same period of 2019. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 86 basis points, which was partially offset by a reduction in the loan yield of 93 basis points. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $8.9 million and $9.3 million for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.



The loan yield was 4.54% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while the core loan yield, which excludes the accretion, was 4.29% for the same period. The decrease in the loan yield during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the lower yielding PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters of 2020. The PPP loan yield was approximately 2.37% during the third quarter of 2020 (including accretion of net fees), which decreased the loan yield by approximately 16 basis points.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 3.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 3.02% for the same period. The decrease in the net interest margin during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by additional liquidity created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lower yielding PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters of 2020, which decreased the net interest margin by approximately 30 basis points.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $71.9 million, a decrease of $12.8 million compared to the same period in the previous year, primarily due to the gain on sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock recognized during the prior year period. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company benefited from additional gains on the sale of securities and incremental mortgage lending income driven by the current low mortgage interest rate environment.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items

($ in millions) 3rd Qtr

2020 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 Service charges on deposit accounts $10.4 $8.6 $13.3 $13.3 $10.8 Mortgage lending income $14.0 $12.5 $5.0 $4.0 $4.5 SBA lending income $0.3 $0.2 $0.3 $0.3 $1.0 Debit and credit card fees $8.9 $8.0 $7.9 $8.9 $7.1 Gain on sale of securities $22.3 $0.4 $32.1 $0.4 $7.4 Gain on sale of Visa Inc. class B stock - - - - $42.9 Other income $5.4 $9.8 $12.8 $7.1 $1.8 Core other income (1)(2) $5.0 $7.6 $6.9 $7.1 $44.7





(1) Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Core other income includes the gain on sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock.

Non-Interest Expense



Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $118.9 million, an increase of $12.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Included in this quarter were $3.3 million of pre-tax non-core items for merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $115.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $11.3 million compared to the same period in 2019, primarily the result of the Landrum merger and additional software and technology costs related to the Company’s Next Generation Banking (“NGB”) initiative.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 54.12%.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items

($ in millions) 3rd Qtr

2020 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 Salaries and employee benefits $61.1 $57.6 $67.9 $63.2 $52.1 Merger related costs $0.9 $1.8 $1.1 $24.8 $2.6 Other operating expenses $38.2 $39.7 $41.8 $38.0 $37.9 Core salaries and employee benefits (1) $58.7 $57.2 $67.9 $63.2 $51.9 Core merger related costs (1) - - - - - Core other operating expenses (1) $38.2 $38.0 $41.6 $38.0 $37.8





(1) Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Early in 2020, the Company offered qualifying associates an early retirement option resulting in $2.3 million of non-core expense during the third quarter. The Company expects ongoing net annualized savings of approximately $2.9 million.

Management continuously evaluates the Company’s branch network as part of its analysis of the profitability of the Company’s operations and the efficiency with which it delivers banking services to its markets. As a result of this ongoing evaluation, the Company closed 11 branch locations during the second quarter of 2020, with estimated net annual cost savings of approximately $2.4 million related to these locations. The Company closed an additional 23 branch locations on October 9, 2020, with an expected net annual cost savings of approximately $6.7 million.

Asset Quality

3rd Qtr

2020 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.77% 1.59% 1.69% 0.47% 0.51% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 147% 175% 154% 74% 78% Non-performing loans to total loans 1.20% 0.91% 1.10% 0.64% 0.65% Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.16% 1.04% 0.07% 0.09% 0.59% Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.43% 0.56% 0.07% 0.24% 0.30%

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $248.3 million. Provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2020 was $22.3 million. Included in total loans was $970.5 million of government guaranteed PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.90%.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At September 30, 2020, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $12.6 million, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 35.7%, compared to the same period in 2019. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:





($ in millions) 3rd Qtr

2020 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 Closed bank branches and branch sites $0.6 $2.7 $8.8 $5.7 $5.9 Foreclosed assets – acquired $9.3 $9.2 $9.2 $10.3 $10.1 Foreclosed assets – legacy $2.7 $2.2 $2.8 $3.1 $3.6

Capital

3rd Qtr

2020 2nd Qtr

2020 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.7% 13.3% 13.7% 14.1% 14.3% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.7% 8.3% 8.4% 9.0% 9.1% Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio 12.6% 11.9% 11.1% 10.9% 10.3% Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.1% 8.8% 9.0% 9.6% 9.1% Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.6% 11.9% 11.1% 10.9% 10.3% Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 15.8% 14.9% 14.1% 13.7% 13.2%





(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

At September 30, 2020, common stockholders' equity was $2.9 billion. Book value per share was $26.98 and tangible book value per share was $16.07 at September 30, 2020. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.7% at September 30, 2020, while the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.7%. As of September 30, 2020, PPP loans totaled $970.5 million, which are 100% federally guaranteed and have a zero percent risk-weight for regulatory capital ratios. Excluding PPP loans from total assets, equity to total assets was 14.4%, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.1% and the regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.5%.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.4 billion as of September 30, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT today, Monday, October 19, 2020. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 6533868. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches, early retirement program expenses and net branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of PPP loans. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalizing for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, NGB and other digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the benefits associated with the Company’s early retirement program and completed and future branch closures, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and the ability of the Company to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, including whether there is a widespread resurgence in COVID-19 infections combined with the seasonal flu, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; unemployment; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the PPP loan program authorized by the CARES Act); changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses, or CECL); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which have been filed with, and are available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 382,691 $ 234,998 $ 244,123 $ 277,208 $ 161,440 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,139,440 2,310,162 1,493,076 719,415 368,530 Cash and cash equivalents 2,522,131 2,545,160 1,737,199 996,623 529,970 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 4,061 4,561 4,309 4,554 5,041 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 47,102 51,720 53,968 40,927 42,237 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,607,288 2,496,896 2,466,640 3,288,343 2,210,931 Mortgage loans held for sale 192,729 120,034 49,984 58,102 50,099 Other assets held for sale 389 399 115,315 260,332 383 Loans: Loans 14,017,442 14,606,900 14,374,277 14,425,704 13,003,549 Allowance for credit losses on loans (248,251 ) (231,643 ) (243,195 ) (68,244 ) (66,590 ) Net loans 13,769,191 14,375,257 14,131,082 14,357,460 12,936,959 Premises and equipment 470,491 478,896 484,990 492,384 378,678 Premises held for sale 4,486 4,576 - - - Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 12,590 14,111 20,805 19,121 19,576 Interest receivable 77,352 79,772 57,039 62,707 53,966 Bank owned life insurance 257,718 256,643 255,197 254,152 234,655 Goodwill 1,075,305 1,064,765 1,064,978 1,055,520 926,648 Other intangible assets 114,460 117,823 121,673 127,340 101,149 Other assets 282,102 293,071 278,173 241,578 268,219 Total assets $ 21,437,395 $ 21,903,684 $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,451,385 $ 4,608,098 $ 3,572,244 $ 3,741,093 $ 3,044,330 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 8,993,255 8,978,045 8,840,678 9,090,878 7,337,571 Time deposits 2,802,007 3,029,975 3,146,811 3,276,969 3,086,108 Total deposits 16,246,647 16,616,118 15,559,733 16,108,940 13,468,009 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 313,694 387,025 377,859 150,145 116,536 Other borrowings 1,342,769 1,393,689 1,396,829 1,297,599 1,098,395 Subordinated notes and debentures 382,739 382,604 388,396 388,260 354,223 Other liabilities held for sale - - 58,405 159,853 - Accrued interest and other liabilities 209,305 219,545 214,730 165,422 174,277 Total liabilities 18,495,154 18,998,981 17,995,952 18,270,219 15,211,440 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 767 767 767 767 - Common stock 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,136 966 Surplus 2,032,372 2,029,383 2,026,420 2,117,282 1,708,058 Undivided profits 866,503 819,153 778,893 848,848 814,338 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities 41,509 54,310 38,230 20,891 23,709 Total stockholders' equity 2,942,241 2,904,703 2,845,400 2,988,924 2,547,071 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,437,395 $ 21,903,684 $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 163,180 $ 176,910 $ 187,566 $ 193,402 $ 179,971 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 623 603 2,441 2,625 1,586 Investment securities 14,910 13,473 18,943 16,962 14,467 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,012 668 281 402 382 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 179,725 191,654 209,231 213,391 196,406 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 9,437 10,803 13,323 16,198 15,573 Other deposits 6,769 7,203 17,954 20,331 21,363 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 335 337 759 368 249 Other borrowings 4,943 4,963 4,877 4,615 5,381 Subordinated notes and debentures 4,631 4,667 4,835 4,813 4,576 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 26,115 27,973 41,748 46,325 47,142 NET INTEREST INCOME 153,610 163,681 167,483 167,066 149,264 Provision for credit losses 22,981 21,915 23,134 4,903 21,973 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 130,629 141,766 144,349 162,163 127,291 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust income 6,744 7,253 7,151 7,430 6,108 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,385 8,570 13,328 13,332 10,825 Other service charges and fees 1,764 1,489 1,588 1,915 1,308 Mortgage lending income 13,971 12,459 5,046 4,029 4,509 SBA lending income 304 245 296 321 956 Investment banking income 557 571 877 822 513 Debit and credit card fees 8,850 7,996 7,914 8,920 7,059 Bank owned life insurance income 1,591 1,445 1,298 1,411 1,302 Gain on sale of securities, net 22,305 390 32,095 377 7,374 Other income 5,380 9,809 12,801 7,073 44,721 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 71,851 50,227 82,394 45,630 84,675 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 61,144 57,644 67,924 63,235 52,065 Occupancy expense, net 9,647 9,217 9,510 9,272 8,342 Furniture and equipment expense 6,231 6,144 5,723 5,758 4,898 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 602 274 325 1,089 1,125 Deposit insurance 2,244 2,838 2,475 (134 ) - Merger-related costs 902 1,830 1,068 24,831 2,556 Other operating expenses 38,179 39,651 41,788 38,044 37,879 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 118,949 117,598 128,813 142,095 106,865 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 83,531 74,395 97,930 65,698 105,101 Provision for income taxes 17,633 15,593 20,694 12,976 23,275 NET INCOME 65,898 58,802 77,236 52,722 81,826 Preferred stock dividends 13 13 13 13 - NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.49 $ 0.85 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.49 $ 0.84







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Tier 1 capital Stockholders' equity $ 2,942,241 $ 2,904,703 $ 2,845,400 $ 2,988,924 $ 2,547,071 CECL transition provision (1) 134,798 130,480 134,558 - - Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,167,357 ) (1,160,385 ) (1,164,038 ) (1,160,079 ) (1,013,309 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities (41,509 ) (54,310 ) (38,230 ) (20,891 ) (23,709 ) Total Tier 1 capital 1,868,173 1,820,488 1,777,690 1,807,954 1,510,053 Tier 2 capital Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt 382,739 382,604 388,396 388,260 354,223 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments 96,734 83,780 96,015 76,644 74,455 Total Tier 2 capital 479,473 466,384 484,411 464,904 428,678 Total risk-based capital $ 2,347,646 $ 2,286,872 $ 2,262,101 $ 2,272,858 $ 1,938,731 Risk weighted assets $ 14,878,932 $ 15,362,175 $ 16,012,233 $ 16,554,081 $ 14,725,571 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,652,454 $ 20,742,824 $ 19,832,219 $ 18,852,798 $ 16,681,527 Ratios at end of quarter Equity to assets 13.72 % 13.26 % 13.65 % 14.06 % 14.34 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.65 % 8.31 % 8.44 % 8.99 % 9.08 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 12.55 % 11.85 % 11.10 % 10.92 % 10.25 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.05 % 8.78 % 8.96 % 9.59 % 9.05 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.56 % 11.85 % 11.10 % 10.92 % 10.25 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.78 % 14.89 % 14.13 % 13.73 % 13.17 % (1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Investment Securities - End of Period Held-to-Maturity Mortgage-backed securities $ 24,297 $ 25,980 $ 27,121 $ 10,796 $ 11,549 State and political subdivisions 21,930 24,777 25,985 27,082 28,692 Other securities 875 963 862 3,049 1,996 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 47,102 51,720 53,968 40,927 42,237 Available-for-Sale U.S. Treasury $ - $ - $ 424,989 $ 449,729 $ - U.S. Government agencies 471,973 210,921 161,289 194,249 178,139 Mortgage-backed securities 903,687 1,154,086 1,179,837 1,742,945 1,337,794 State and political subdivisions 1,133,006 1,054,068 678,243 880,524 681,202 Other securities 98,622 77,821 22,282 20,896 13,796 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 2,607,288 2,496,896 2,466,640 3,288,343 2,210,931 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 2,654,390 $ 2,548,616 $ 2,520,608 $ 3,329,270 $ 2,253,168 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 49,064 $ 53,751 $ 55,714 $ 41,855 $ 43,302 Investment Securities - QTD Average Taxable securities $ 1,534,742 $ 1,642,083 $ 2,324,188 $ 1,940,755 $ 1,561,308 Tax exempt securities 1,155,099 866,944 900,223 825,000 681,505 Total investment securities - QTD average $ 2,689,841 $ 2,509,027 $ 3,224,411 $ 2,765,755 $ 2,242,813







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Loan Portfolio - End of Period Consumer Credit cards $ 172,880 $ 184,348 $ 188,596 $ 204,802 $ 195,083 Other consumer 190,736 214,024 267,870 249,195 215,283 Total consumer 363,616 398,372 456,466 453,997 410,366 Real Estate Construction 1,853,360 2,010,256 2,024,118 2,248,673 2,081,595 Single-family residential 1,997,070 2,207,087 2,343,543 2,414,753 1,951,842 Other commercial real estate 6,132,823 6,316,444 6,466,104 6,358,514 5,758,511 Total real estate 9,983,253 10,533,787 10,833,765 11,021,940 9,791,948 Commercial Commercial 2,907,798 3,038,216 2,314,472 2,451,119 2,215,539 Agricultural 241,687 217,715 191,535 191,525 214,610 Total commercial 3,149,485 3,255,931 2,506,007 2,642,644 2,430,149 Other 521,088 418,810 578,039 307,123 371,086 Total Loans $ 14,017,442 $ 14,606,900 $ 14,374,277 $ 14,425,704 $ 13,003,549







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASC 326 $ 68,244 $ 66,590 $ 64,179 Impact of adopting ASC 326 (1) $ 151,377 Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326 $ 231,641 $ 243,195 $ 219,621 Loans charged off Credit cards 832 1,053 1,441 1,287 1,117 Other consumer 1,091 592 1,379 1,425 1,065 Real estate 1,153 1,824 396 892 1,367 Commercial 4,327 35,687 523 459 17,778 Total loans charged off 7,403 39,156 3,739 4,063 21,327 Recoveries of loans previously charged off Credit cards 276 272 225 287 223 Other consumer 366 301 443 304 1,422 Real estate 120 253 101 146 55 Commercial 936 98 347 77 65 Total recoveries 1,698 924 1,116 814 1,765 Net loans charged off 5,705 38,232 2,623 3,249 19,562 Provision for credit losses on loans 22,315 26,678 26,197 4,903 21,973 Balance, end of quarter $ 248,251 $ 231,641 $ 243,195 $ 68,244 $ 66,590 Non-performing assets Non-performing loans Nonaccrual loans $ 168,349 $ 131,888 $ 156,746 $ 91,723 $ 84,660 Loans past due 90 days or more 156 537 1,305 855 177 Total non-performing loans 168,505 132,425 158,051 92,578 84,837 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 12,590 14,111 20,805 19,121 19,576 Other non-performing assets 1,983 2,008 2,169 1,964 540 Total other non-performing assets 14,573 16,119 22,974 21,085 20,116 Total non-performing assets $ 183,078 $ 148,544 $ 181,025 $ 113,663 $ 104,953 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 2,791 $ 3,960 $ 4,110 $ 4,411 $ 6,519 Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.77 % 1.59 % 1.69 % 0.47 % 0.51 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 147 % 175 % 154 % 74 % 78 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.20 % 0.91 % 1.10 % 0.64 % 0.65 % Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets 0.87 % 0.70 % 0.89 % 0.56 % 0.63 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.85 % 0.68 % 0.87 % 0.53 % 0.59 % Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.16 % 1.04 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.59 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans 1.26 % 1.67 % 2.29 % 1.99 % 1.82 % (1) The Company adopted ASC 326.effective January 1, 2020.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Sep 2020 Three Months Ended

Jun 2020 Three Months Ended

Sep 2019 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate

ASSETS Earning assets: Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold $ 2,265,233 $ 623 0.11 % $ 2,190,878 $ 603 0.11 % $ 344,761 $ 1,586 1.83 % Investment securities - taxable 1,534,742 7,193 1.86 % 1,642,083 7,131 1.75 % 1,561,308 9,514 2.42 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 1,155,099 10,382 3.58 % 866,944 8,434 3.91 % 681,505 6,687 3.89 % Mortgage loans held for sale 145,226 1,012 2.77 % 86,264 668 3.11 % 39,551 382 3.83 % Loans (FTE) 14,315,014 163,379 4.54 % 14,731,306 177,168 4.84 % 13,053,540 180,080 5.47 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 19,415,314 182,589 3.74 % 19,517,475 194,004 4.00 % 15,680,665 198,249 5.02 % Non-earning assets 2,350,007 2,304,798 2,039,933 Total assets $ 21,765,321 $ 21,822,273 $ 17,720,598 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts $ 8,977,886 $ 6,769 0.30 % $ 9,138,563 $ 7,203 0.32 % $ 7,322,395 $ 21,363 1.16 % Time deposits 2,998,091 9,437 1.25 % 3,057,153 10,803 1.42 % 3,122,422 15,573 1.98 % Total interest bearing deposits 11,975,977 16,206 0.54 % 12,195,716 18,006 0.59 % 10,444,817 36,936 1.40 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 386,631 335 0.34 % 392,633 337 0.35 % 123,883 249 0.80 % Other borrowings 1,357,278 4,943 1.45 % 1,395,109 4,963 1.43 % 1,127,886 5,381 1.89 % Subordinated notes and debentures 382,672 4,631 4.81 % 387,422 4,667 4.84 % 354,178 4,576 5.13 % Total interest bearing liabilities 14,102,558 26,115 0.74 % 14,370,880 27,973 0.78 % 12,050,764 47,142 1.55 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 4,529,782 4,354,781 3,012,544 Other liabilities 190,169 216,508 288,517 Total liabilities 18,822,509 18,942,169 15,351,825 Stockholders' equity 2,942,812 2,880,104 2,368,773 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,765,321 $ 21,822,273 $ 17,720,598 Net interest income (FTE) $ 156,474 $ 166,031 $ 151,107 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.00 % 3.22 % 3.47 % Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date 3.21 % 3.42 % 3.82 % Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date 3.43 % 3.55 % 3.88 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 3.02 % 3.18 % 3.59 % Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 4.29 % 4.52 % 5.19 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 3.20 % 3.30 % 3.64 % Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 4.56 % 4.69 % 5.24 % (1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 Diluted earnings per share 0.60 0.54 0.68 0.49 0.84 Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.08 % 1.48 % 1.04 % 1.83 % Return on average common equity 8.91 % 8.21 % 10.83 % 8.01 % 13.70 % Return on tangible common equity 15.45 % 14.55 % 19.00 % 14.62 % 24.89 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.21 % 3.42 % 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.82 % FTE adjustment 2,864 2,350 2,305 2,172 1,843 Amortization of intangibles 3,362 3,369 3,413 3,270 2,947 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,483 2,489 2,521 2,416 2,176 Average diluted shares outstanding 109,207,294 109,130,866 113,137,223 108,472,559 96,968,775 Shares repurchased under plan - - 4,922,336 390,000 - Average price of shares repurchased - - 18.96 25.95 - Cash dividends declared per common share 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.16 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 68,338 $ 60,147 $ 73,838 $ 71,074 $ 83,963 Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.63 0.55 0.65 0.66 0.87 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.02 % 3.18 % 3.42 % 3.44 % 3.59 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 8,948 11,723 11,837 15,100 9,322 Efficiency ratio (1) 54.12 % 51.46 % 57.79 % 52.63 % 43.77 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.25 % 1.11 % 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.88 % Core return on average common equity (1) 9.24 % 8.40 % 10.35 % 10.80 % 14.06 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 16.00 % 14.87 % 18.19 % 19.49 % 25.52 % YEAR-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 201,897 $ 136,012 $ 77,223 $ 237,828 $ 185,119 Diluted earnings per share 1.83 1.22 0.68 2.41 1.94 Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.48 % 1.33 % 1.44 % Return on average common equity 9.27 % 9.45 % 10.83 % 9.93 % 10.65 % Return on tangible common equity 16.19 % 16.57 % 19.00 % 17.99 % 19.27 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.43 % 3.55 % 3.68 % 3.85 % 3.88 % FTE adjustment 7,519 4,655 2,305 7,322 5,150 Amortization of intangibles 10,144 6,782 3,413 11,805 8,535 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 7,493 5,010 2,521 8,720 6,304 Average diluted shares outstanding 110,480,508 111,083,999 113,137,223 98,796,628 95,450,732 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.51 0.34 0.17 0.64 0.48 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 202,323 $ 133,985 $ 73,838 $ 269,566 $ 198,492 Core diluted earnings per share (1) 1.83 1.21 0.65 2.73 2.08 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.20 % 3.30 % 3.42 % 3.59 % 3.64 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 32,508 23,560 11,837 41,244 26,144 Efficiency ratio (1) 54.46 % 54.62 % 57.79 % 50.33 % 49.49 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.51 % 1.55 % Core return on average common equity (1) 9.29 % 9.31 % 10.35 % 11.25 % 11.42 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 16.22 % 16.33 % 18.19 % 20.31 % 20.62 % END OF PERIOD Book value per share $ 26.98 $ 26.64 $ 26.11 $ 26.30 $ 26.36 Tangible book value per share 16.07 15.79 15.22 15.89 15.73 Shares outstanding 109,023,781 108,994,389 108,966,331 113,628,601 96,613,855 Full-time equivalent employees 2,904 2,939 3,079 3,270 2,701 Total number of financial centers 226 226 240 251 212 (1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Reconciliation of Core Earnings (non-GAAP) For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Net Income $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches - (2,204 ) (5,889 ) - - Merger-related costs 902 1,830 1,068 24,831 2,556 Early retirement program 2,346 493 - - 177 Branch right-sizing (net) 72 1,721 238 37 160 Tax effect (1) (867 ) (482 ) 1,198 (6,503 ) (756 ) Net non-core items 2,453 1,358 (3,385 ) 18,365 2,137 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 68,338 $ 60,147 $ 73,838 $ 71,074 $ 83,963 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.54 $ 0.68 $ 0.49 $ 0.84 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches - (0.02 ) (0.05 ) - - Merger-related costs 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.23 0.04 Early retirement program 0.02 - - - - Branch right-sizing (net) - 0.02 - - - Tax effect (1) - (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.06 ) (0.01 ) Net non-core items 0.03 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.17 0.03 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.63 $ 0.55 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.87 YEAR-TO-DATE Net Income $ 201,897 $ 136,012 $ 77,223 $ 237,828 $ 185,119 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (8,093 ) (8,093 ) (5,889 ) - - Merger-related costs 3,800 2,898 1,068 36,379 11,548 Early retirement program 2,839 493 - 3,464 3,464 Branch right-sizing (net) 2,031 1,959 238 3,129 3,092 Tax effect (1) (151 ) 716 1,198 (11,234 ) (4,731 ) Net non-core items 426 (2,027 ) (3,385 ) 31,738 13,373 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 202,323 $ 133,985 $ 73,838 $ 269,566 $ 198,492 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.83 $ 1.22 $ 0.68 $ 2.41 $ 1.94 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.05 ) - - Merger-related costs 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.37 0.12 Early retirement program 0.02 - - 0.03 0.04 Branch right-sizing (net) 0.02 0.02 - 0.03 0.03 Tax effect (1) - 0.01 0.01 (0.11 ) (0.05 ) Net non-core items - (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.32 0.14 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.83 $ 1.21 $ 0.65 $ 2.73 $ 2.08 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP) QUARTER-TO-DATE Other income $ 5,380 $ 9,809 $ 12,801 $ 7,073 $ 44,721 Non-core items (1) (370 ) (2,204 ) (5,889 ) - - Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 5,010 $ 7,605 $ 6,912 $ 7,073 $ 44,721 Non-interest expense $ 118,949 $ 117,598 $ 128,813 $ 142,095 $ 106,865 Non-core items (1) (3,690 ) (4,044 ) (1,306 ) (24,868 ) (2,893 ) Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 115,259 $ 113,554 $ 127,507 $ 117,227 $ 103,972 Salaries and employee benefits $ 61,144 $ 57,644 $ 67,924 $ 63,235 $ 52,065 Non-core items (1) (2,448 ) (493 ) - - (176 ) Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 58,696 $ 57,151 $ 67,924 $ 63,235 $ 51,889 Merger related costs $ 902 $ 1,830 $ 1,068 $ 24,831 $ 2,556 Non-core items (1) (902 ) (1,830 ) (1,068 ) (24,831 ) (2,556 ) Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other operating expenses $ 38,179 $ 39,651 $ 41,788 $ 38,044 $ 37,881 Non-core items (1) (11 ) (1,662 ) (212 ) (4 ) (90 ) Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 38,168 $ 37,989 $ 41,576 $ 38,040 $ 37,791 (1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right sizing costs.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,941,474 $ 2,903,936 $ 2,844,633 $ 2,988,157 $ 2,547,071 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,075,305 ) (1,064,765 ) (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) Other intangible assets (114,460 ) (117,823 ) (121,673 ) (127,340 ) (101,149 ) Total intangibles (1,189,765 ) (1,182,588 ) (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,751,709 $ 1,721,348 $ 1,657,982 $ 1,805,297 $ 1,519,274 Total assets $ 21,437,395 $ 21,903,684 $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,075,305 ) (1,064,765 ) (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) Other intangible assets (114,460 ) (117,823 ) (121,673 ) (127,340 ) (101,149 ) Total intangibles (1,189,765 ) (1,182,588 ) (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) Tangible assets $ 20,247,630 $ 20,721,096 $ 19,654,701 $ 20,076,283 $ 16,730,714 Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans (970,488 ) (963,712 ) Total assets less PPP loans $ 20,466,907 $ 20,939,972 Tangible assets less PPP loans $ 19,277,142 $ 19,757,384 Ratio of equity to assets 13.72 % 13.26 % 13.65 % 14.06 % 14.34 % Ratio of equity to assets less PPP loans 14.38 % 13.87 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.65 % 8.31 % 8.44 % 8.99 % 9.08 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets less PPP loans 9.09 % 8.71 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,941,474 $ 2,903,936 $ 2,844,633 $ 2,988,157 $ 2,547,071 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,075,305 ) (1,064,765 ) (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) Other intangible assets (114,460 ) (117,823 ) (121,673 ) (127,340 ) (101,149 ) Total intangibles (1,189,765 ) (1,182,588 ) (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,751,709 $ 1,721,348 $ 1,657,982 $ 1,805,297 $ 1,519,274 Shares of common stock outstanding 109,023,781 108,994,389 108,966,331 113,628,601 96,613,855 Book value per common share $ 26.98 $ 26.64 $ 26.11 $ 26.30 $ 26.36 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.07 $ 15.79 $ 15.22 $ 15.89 $ 15.73 Calculation of Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Less Average PPP Loans Total Tier 1 capital $ 1,868,173 $ 1,820,488 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,652,454 $ 20,742,824 Average PPP loans (967,152 ) (645,172 ) Adjusted average assets less average PPP loans $ 19,685,302 $ 20,097,652 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.05 % 8.78 % Tier 1 leverage ratio less average PPP loans 9.49 % 9.06 %







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 2,453 1,358 (3,385 ) 18,365 2,137 Core earnings $ 68,338 $ 60,147 $ 73,838 $ 71,074 $ 83,963 Average total assets $ 21,765,321 $ 21,822,273 $ 20,920,223 $ 20,041,890 $ 17,720,598 Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.08 % 1.48 % 1.04 % 1.83 % Core return on average assets 1.25 % 1.11 % 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.88 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,483 2,489 2,521 2,416 2,176 Total income available to common stockholders $ 68,368 $ 61,278 $ 79,744 $ 55,125 $ 84,002 Net non-core items, net of taxes 2,453 1,358 (3,385 ) 18,365 2,137 Core earnings 68,338 60,147 73,838 71,074 83,963 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,483 2,489 2,521 2,416 2,176 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 70,821 $ 62,636 $ 76,359 $ 73,490 $ 86,139 Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,942,045 $ 2,879,337 $ 2,869,177 $ 2,611,143 $ 2,368,773 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (1,064,893 ) (1,064,955 ) (1,055,498 ) (997,004 ) (926,687 ) Other intangibles (116,385 ) (120,111 ) (125,746 ) (118,311 ) (103,028 ) Total average intangibles (1,181,278 ) (1,185,066 ) (1,181,244 ) (1,115,315 ) (1,029,715 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,760,767 $ 1,694,271 $ 1,687,933 $ 1,495,828 $ 1,339,058 Return on average common equity 8.91 % 8.21 % 10.83 % 8.01 % 13.70 % Return on tangible common equity 15.45 % 14.55 % 19.00 % 14.62 % 24.89 % Core return on average common equity 9.24 % 8.40 % 10.35 % 10.80 % 14.06 % Core return on tangible common equity 16.00 % 14.87 % 18.19 % 19.49 % 25.52 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 118,949 $ 117,598 $ 128,813 $ 142,095 $ 106,865 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (3,690 ) (4,044 ) (1,306 ) (24,868 ) (2,893 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (600 ) (242 ) (319 ) (1,063 ) (1,057 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,362 ) (3,369 ) (3,413 ) (3,270 ) (2,947 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 111,297 $ 109,943 $ 123,775 $ 112,894 $ 99,968 Net-interest income $ 153,610 $ 163,681 $ 167,483 $ 167,066 $ 149,264 Non-interest income 71,851 50,227 82,394 45,630 84,675 Non-core non-interest income adjustment (370 ) (2,204 ) (5,889 ) - - Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 2,864 2,350 2,305 2,172 1,843 Gain on sale of securities (22,305 ) (390 ) (32,095 ) (377 ) (7,374 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 205,650 $ 213,664 $ 214,198 $ 214,491 $ 228,408 Efficiency ratio (1) 54.12 % 51.46 % 57.79 % 52.63 % 43.77 % (1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued) For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 (Unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 153,610 $ 163,681 $ 167,483 $ 167,066 $ 149,264 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 2,864 2,350 2,305 2,172 1,843 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 156,474 166,031 169,788 169,238 151,107 Total accretable yield (8,948 ) (11,723 ) (11,837 ) (15,100 ) (9,322 ) Core net interest income $ 147,526 $ 154,308 $ 157,951 $ 154,138 $ 141,785 PPP loan and excess liquidity interest income (6,131 ) $ (5,623 ) Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity $ 150,343 $ 160,408 Average earning assets $ 19,415,314 $ 19,517,475 $ 18,581,491 $ 17,753,004 $ 15,680,665 Average PPP loan balance and excess liquidity (2,359,928 ) (2,071,411 ) Average earning assets adjusted for PPL loans and liquidity $ 17,055,386 $ 17,446,064 Net interest margin 3.21 % 3.42 % 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.82 % Core net interest margin 3.02 % 3.18 % 3.42 % 3.44 % 3.59 % Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity 3.51 % 3.70 % Calculation of Core Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) $ 163,379 $ 177,168 $ 187,566 $ 193,402 $ 179,971 Total accretable yield (8,948 ) (11,723 ) (11,837 ) (15,100 ) (9,322 ) Core loan interest income $ 154,431 $ 165,445 $ 175,729 $ 178,302 $ 170,649 PPP loan interest income (5,782 ) (3,733 ) Core loan interest income without PPP loans $ 148,649 $ 161,712 Average loan balance $ 14,315,014 $ 14,731,306 $ 14,548,853 $ 14,144,703 $ 13,053,540 Average PPP loan balance (967,152 ) $ (645,172 ) Average loan balance without PPP loans $ 13,347,862 $ 14,086,134 Core loan yield 4.29 % 4.52 % 4.86 % 5.00 % 5.19 % Core loan yield without PPP loans 4.43 % 4.62 % Calculation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings Net income available to common stockholders $ 65,885 $ 58,789 $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 Provision for income taxes 17,633 15,593 20,694 12,976 23,275 Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) 22,981 21,915 23,134 4,903 21,973 (Gain) loss on sale of securities (22,305 ) (390 ) (32,095 ) (377 ) (7,374 ) Net pre-tax non-core items 3,320 1,840 (4,583 ) 24,868 2,893 Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings $ 87,514 $ 97,747 $ 84,373 $ 95,079 $ 122,593





