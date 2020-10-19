ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|12-Oct-20
|0
|-
|0
|13-Oct-20
|0
|-
|0
|14-Oct-20
|0
|-
|0
|15-Oct-20
|45,132
|330.01
|14,893,896.68
|16-Oct-20
|44,795
|332.49
|14,893,733.66
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494