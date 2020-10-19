New Strategic Partnerships Drive SYSPRO’s Growth in Canada

SYSPRO expands its Canadian network with the addition of five new channel partners

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO, a global leader in providing industry-built ERP software for manufacturers and distributors, announced the expansion of its network in Canada by adding five new strategic partners under its PartnerUP program: Modax Consulting, MyCXO Canada, Umbrella Consulting, Nessis Inc. and Unimatrix Computer Solutions. SYSPRO’s PartnerUP program is recognized as one of the most rewarding channel partner programs globally with a tiered structure and a strong enablement plan that focuses on customer success and partner empowerment to support hundreds of SYSPRO customers in Canada.

“We’re focused on expanding our reach in Canada to offer even more manufacturers and distributors an Industry 4.0-ready ERP solution and expertise that can help them thrive during these uncertain times as well as bring more predictability to their business,” said Dexter Ang, Channel Director at SYSPRO Canada. He added, “With the industry shift towards digital transformation and the Cloud, we have strategically expanded our network to include these areas of expertise.”

SYSPRO’s new partners are:

Modax Consulting, based in Mississauga, Ontario, is a Cloud ERP consulting specialist. “We are excited to partner with SYSPRO. They have a great product and a compelling enablement program that can help us ensure successful implementation fast,” said Murat Ozbulgur, Principal at Modax Consulting.

MyCXO are SMB operations and process solution specialists based in Kitchener, Ontario. “For over 30 years we have helped Canadian businesses embrace new technology. With SYSPRO’s product roadmap and focus on digital transformation, we are excited about the potential for our customers,” said David Popowich, President, MyCXO.

Umbrella Consulting is based in Vancouver, BC, and provides ERP and business process improvement consultancy services. “The education and training support that SYSPRO offers, combined with our consulting and implementation expertise ensures that our customers realize a quick ROI,” said Karen Chang, Managing Director at Umbrella Consulting.

Nessis Inc. is based near Oshawa, ON, and have a strong MES, quality management and Cloud solutions expertise. “SYSPRO is a great product with a strong partner enablement program and we look forward to helping more customers with our Cloud solution expertise,” said Kathleen Niles, CEO at Nessis Inc.

Unimatrix Computer Solutions Ltd are experienced ERP implementation specialists based in Concord, Ontario. “We are confident that our partnership with a reliable product like SYSPRO will help many Canadian businesses unlock new business growth opportunities,” said Domenic Galloro, Managing Director, Unimatrix.



The PartnerUP program is designed for experts who share SYSPRO’s passion for helping manufacturers and distributors simplify their complex operations through modern ERP software. Built with winning in mind, PartnerUP provides all the resources partners need to succeed and be profitable.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

For more information, visit syspro.com and follow SYSPRO Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Sharad Tiwari SYSPRO Canada sharad.tiwari@ca.syspro.com +1 844 479 7776