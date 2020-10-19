The Eclipse Foundation Releases Results from the 2020 IoT Developer Survey

– The world’s largest open source IoT community reveals developer trends focused on edge computing, AI, and security, with results detailing platform use, developer concerns, target markets, and more –

/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation , the world’s largest open source foundation focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced results from its 2020 IoT Developer Survey. Administered by the Eclipse IoT Working Group , the survey provides essential insights into the IoT industry landscape, the challenges developers are facing, and the opportunities for enterprise stakeholders in the IoT open source ecosystem. Now in its sixth year, the survey is the IoT industry’s leading technical survey. For the first time, the survey also probes respondents about edge computing usage, which will influence the Eclipse Edge Native Working Group roadmap.



“As the Internet of Things continues to grow, so do the opportunities and challenges faced by IoT developers,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “This survey provides everyone, from hardware and software vendors to service providers and enterprises, with insights into how the choices made by developers are impacting the latest IoT strategies and businesses.”

The online survey was conducted over a period of three months (May-July 2020) during which time 1652 individuals from a broad set of industries and organizations participated. Key findings include:

In 2020, Smart Agriculture has emerged as the leading industry focus





Security (39%), Connectivity (27%) and Data Collection & Analytics (26%) remain the top three concerns for IoT developers in 2020





Artificial Intelligence (30%) was the most frequently selected edge computing workload





Privacy is a growing concern for 23% of respondents, as awareness of the issues increases among organizations and consumers alike





Distributed Ledgers have gained momentum as a way to secure IoT solutions





Java is the most widely used programming language at the Edge (20%) and in the Cloud (24%)



The survey data also includes details on edge computing workloads, top concerns by IoT developers, and breakdowns by market. The entire report and its ground-breaking insights can be downloaded here .

Supported by over 300 members globally, with 70 new members added in 2020 alone, the Eclipse Foundation has a well-established international reach and a proven 16+ year track record of enabling co-innovation. The Foundation currently hosts and enables more than 375 open source projects that have so far resulted in over 240 million lines of code — a shared investment exceeding €13 billion.

Organization members include industry leaders who value the Foundation’s open innovation processes and its unique Working Group governance model that makes it possible to share intellectual property without the threat of antitrust and regulatory challenges.

The Foundation’s IoT community represents one of the largest open source collaborations in the world, spanning 45 projects and more than 43 members, with over 8 million lines of code produced. Eclipse IoT projects have been adopted by many of the world’s leading companies to deliver commercial IoT solutions and services.

To get involved with the Eclipse IoT Working Group and contribute to Eclipse IoT projects, please visit https://iot.eclipse.org/ . To stay current with happenings at the Eclipse IoT Working Group, join the mailing list here .

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 375 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, digital ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 300 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EclipseFdn, LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org.

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Media contacts

Weber Shandwick Belgium

Rūta Emilija Malinauskaitė

Manager, Media Relations

T +32 492 46 73 04

E rmalinauskaite@webershandwick.com

Weber Shandwick Germany

Matthias Wowtscherk

Account Director, Media Relations

T +49 30 20351245

E mwowtscherk@webershandwick.com