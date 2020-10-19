DONY focus imports COVID face mask to the EU: Germany, Italy, Holland, Croatia, Lithuania, Spain, Poland, Serbia, UK
Premium COVID Face Mask (Washable, Reusable) Ready for Wholesale, Bulk & Branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM)
Eco-friendly, reusable face mask, with a unisex design, are proving a hit in Germany, Italy, Holland, Croatia, Lithuania, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Serbia, UK.
The market has many different types of masks, including fashion masks, fabric masks (antibacterial, splash resistant, reusable) to regular disposable masks.. Each has its own benefits but there was no one which could provide all in one service.
“The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it.
In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products,” notes Henry Pham - CEO Dony Garment. “The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit and the ongoing trade war between China and the US have inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more.
Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for."
Face masks have become a mandatory part of people’s lives and so the waste that comes with it. Considering these points seriously, a renowned company Dony Garment has launched a new product Highly Innovative Protective Face Mask in the EU market (Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Croatia, Lithuania, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Serbia, UK, Finland, Greece, Denmark) certified from CE, FDA, and TUV Reach.
In the European market, people have changed their habits of using disposable masks to protect themselves from coronavirus and other environmental pollutions. They are changing their minds towards opting for a nature-friendly face mask and Dony's professional protective face mask that best suits their needs.
What makes this branded mask unique is its multi-featured performance. This mask is anti-bacterial, water-resistant, easy to wear, comfortable, breathable, easily cleaned, reusable, and most importantly economical. Not every mask has all these qualities. Additionally, it is created by a protective civil fabric that could be easily cleaned and reused.
This premium 99.9% antibacterial, washable, and reusable mask is made from a three-ply, water-resistant cloth. Its outer layer resists water droplets clinging, the middle layer performs the filtration function and the inner layer gives protection from bacteria, dust, and germs. This unisex design makes it breathable, comfortable to wear for a long time, and healthy.
“We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.
In addition to all the above-mentioned features, this Dony Face Mask is available in several colors too, to meet the fashion and style of everyone’s needs. So, it is not only a protective mask but also adds signature style in outfits. Watch their video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA to get more details about this amazing face mask.
The manufacturer company Dony Garment is also providing distribution for B2B purposes, bulk orders, and looking for new business partners or resellers to wholesale this branded face mask to all over the world.
Currently, they are shipping easily from Vietnam to Europe and vice versa to meet the demands of their customers. Through the Vietnam-European Union Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the European Union's Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), countries in Europe and Vietnam are reaping great benefits. in trade, not only with each other but also with markets around ASEAN and Asia-Pacific.
Dony Garment introduced this eco-friendly & protective face mask to meet the requirements of the CDC too that stresses providing only reusable fabric-based masks to meet the civil needs of health protection.
“We’ve had requests to lower our wholesale price by cutting corners on QC and in-package sterilization, and we’ve refused to honor each of those requests. We produce the best mass-market face mask available today, and we will continue to do so.” - Pham share.
About Dony Garment:
Dony Garment Company is one of the biggest companies in Vietnam in the field of making Uniforms. This company is owned by CEO Mr. Henry Pham who is a very professional and phenomenal man. The company is specialized in producing casual clothes, workwear, uniforms, and now a protective face mask. Dony Garment provides its premium services worldwide through shipping. Their products’ prices are reasonable too and they never comprise on the quality of products. Dony Face Mask is one step forward towards making eco-friendly products.
Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.
For further information, please contact:
International media: Mr. Henry Pham (CEO of Dony Garment) - Tel: +84985310123
Product inquiries: exportmask@dony.vn
Website: https://garment.dony.vn/
Henry Pham
Dony Garment
+84 985310123
exportmask@dony.vn
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
DONY focus imports COVID face mask to the EU: Germany, Italy, Holland, Croatia, Lithuania, Spain, Poland, Serbia, UK